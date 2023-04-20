Google to offer AI-generated marketing campaigns to advertising clients





Google will soon enable advertisers to not only optimize their ads, but to make better use of artificial intelligence to create them.

Advertisers can provide creative feed text, images, and videos, and generative AI remixes the material to generate customized ads based on target audience and sales goals. AI-generated campaigns are similar to those created by marketing agencies.

The Financial Times reported yesterday that they saw Google’s presentation to advertisers.

When asked by Fortune about the report, Google spokesperson Farrell Sklerov said:

He said AI is the cornerstone of Google’s advertising business. For example, the company uses his AI to suggest the text of his Google ads for clients, predict the rate at which Google users click on them, and match advertiser offers to user queries.

But with AI-generated advertising campaigns, technology becomes more involved in creating content. Asked by Fortune magazine whether the feature could harm the marketing advertisers might rely on, Sklerov said:

In fact, we continue to be excited about what the future holds for everyone in the advertising ecosystem, as we see many agencies already adopting existing AI solutions for bidding, targeting, creative, and more. I’m here.

Earlier this month, Insider named advertising as the sector most at risk of job losses from AI.

Another potential concern is the hallucinations that AI chatbots such as Google’s Bard and OpenAI’s ChatGPT simply create. For example, Bard recently described a book on non-existent inflation, highlighted in 60 Minutes on Sunday.

Sklerov told Fortune that auto-generated creative ad content isn’t the problem. This means there is little chance of disseminating inaccurate information from other online sources, as it is based on advertisers’ existing assets (Google told the FT to avoid factual errors). He also said there are plans to install guardrails.)

There is no doubt that generative AI tools can create highly sophisticated jobs, whether in advertising or elsewhere. A professor at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania recently explained that given a business project in just 30 minutes, he conducted an experiment to see what AI tools could do, and the results were superhuman. Did. A song that has gone viral on Spotify and Apple Music and is believed to be a collaboration between Drake and The Weeknd was found to be AI-generated and removed from the platform this week. Also, a German artist recently won a major photography award for using AI-generated images instead of real cameras (he declined the award).

Facebook owner Meta also plans to offer generative AI tools to advertisers, according to a Nikkei interview with Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth published earlier this month. to create images for my company so I can cater to different audiences, Bosworth told the Japanese outlet, saving a lot of time and money in the process.

