



IQVIA’s Digital Enablement Center of Excellence joined advertisers, marketers and innovators at SXSW in Austin, Texas in March. Innovation and inclusivity are the cornerstones of his SXSW, and the 2023 session will stay true to these themes. The Health and MedTech track highlighted “how technological and social changes are impacting one of the world’s largest industries”. From dozens of sessions on these tracks, the digital enablement team identified the following key themes:

The Role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in Healthcare Marketing

AI/ML is pushing healthcare to new heights with innovative technologies such as:

Supercomputers and healthcare: Supercomputer analysis of the medical literature is helping shape advances in disease diagnosis and drug discovery. Existing technology adapted for healthcare: Technologies commonly found in other industries have been adapted to meet healthcare needs, such as voice surveillance and image recognition. Both examples reveal sensory patterns associated with specific therapeutic categories (such as respiratory and oncology) and recognize predictive patterns for early identification of specific diseases to enhance diagnostic decision-making. can. AI Chatbots: The importance of human involvement in AI/ML has been highlighted, and several sessions have focused on future claiming it as a requirement for the use ofTechnology to help consumers and physicians

How technology—especially technological advancements—helps the work of healthcare providers and ultimately improves the experience and outcomes of consumers has also been a central tenant of the track.

Hospital-at-home: Beyond the question of “how consumers will receive care in the future,” several sessions focused more specifically on where care will be received. A session on Hospital at Home demonstrated the benefits of care received at home, with early studies suggesting lower readmission rates and improved health outcomes. His Pavitra Krishnamani, Ph.D., of The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, said: A Technology-Supported Workforce: A common theme across the Health and MedTech tracks was the excellence and potential of healthcare provider burnout. It was suggested that for systems to scale adequately, technology must be workforceed in ways that healthcare providers cannot sustainably support. For example, applying advanced testing and biometric monitoring areas to understand one’s health status through advanced technology and data capture will improve the patient and provider experience, enabling early detection, continuous monitoring and personalization. improved support. Speaking of burnout, physician burnout in particular was a hot topic. Before we arrived at SXSW, we envisioned topics of discussion that would lead to technological advances in medicine, so doctors wouldn’t practice as regularly as they do today. Instead, it is not the technology that provides relief to providers, but the current and projected trends towards burnout and mental health burden that have profound implications, from professionals leaving the field entirely to rising suicide rates. One panel in particular struck a chord with the audience, “It’s 2032 and All the Doctors Are Gone,” said panelist Ritu Thamman, MD, FASE, FACC, Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. says. not a hero. We are human and still need help. TECHNOLOGY: A REALITY CHECK IN HEALTHCARE

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) were two technology stars that extended beyond panel discussions to event experiences and exhibit floors. Healthcare uses AR/VR technology to improve and deliver new methods for education, training, and patient tranquility.

Pharmaceutical companies are exploring AR/VR strategies to engage with medical students, doctors, and salespeople. From virtual reality, in-office surgical training models, to his AR product demonstrations his training via smart and mobile his devices. These innovations are aimed at improving the standard of learning in an efficient way and changing the health landscape that exists today. Consumer-facing advertisers like Disney focus on storytelling, creativity and innovation to continuously improve the customer experience. Now they’re using his AR/VR to make the storytelling even more immersive beyond the screen. The technology was not introduced to facilitate healthcare advances, but it does provide a continuous focus on customers, especially those with life-threatening illnesses, to help patients forget, even for a moment, that they are patients. celebrated the ability to be able to time. A new alternative to anesthesia-induced sedation using VR instead of putting the patient down.There are advances in digital technology that can immerse patients in virtual worlds, providing ample distraction that doctors need to perform surgical procedures without putting someone to sleep.

Healthcare marketers need to consider the future state in which omnichannel marketing strategies are optimized, and several sessions discussed the core factors that influence this.

Privacy: Privacy measures are increasingly inhibiting certain areas of advertising, especially in activation and measurement. While important to all industries, and less important than healthcare, how brands approach privacy and accurately reach audiences in a compliant manner remains a conundrum. It is predicted that there will be a need for privacy changes and adaptations within the ad tech industry. Budget: Don’t let your ad campaigns be bleak in light of controversial times. Maintaining market strength and product awareness is important and reducing spending can be damaging. Rather, let your marketing integrate and reflect current realities. When you have downtime, use this to be smarter about your audience. Are you moving from omnichannel to omnidynamic? The way we talk about omnichannel marketing today is overused and completely unrepresentative of what omnichannel is. At SXSW, that message was central. Omni-channel is not an extension of multi-channel, and many marketers who still have an omni-channel mindset and are still executing a multi-channel strategy attribute it largely to challenges beyond their control. It’s the cause. Required investment of time and resources, or insufficient data and campaign measurement capabilities. A healthcare marketer should consider entering an omnichannel future state where his marketing strategy is optimized: omnidynamic. Omnidynamic represents the interconnected components of a marketing strategy, converging on the capabilities needed to deliver and optimize campaigns, enhancing audience reach, relevance, and value-driven engagement in real time. increase.Or, as AstraZeneca’s Andrew Lyle shared in a panel entitled “From Omnichannel to Omnidynamic”, “Omnidynamic is not only about getting doctors the right message at the right time, but also about where they are going next.” Predict where it’s headed.” Final Thoughts on SXSW 2023

Innovation in the digital space is important to healthcare marketers, and IQVIA Digital Enablement left SXSW with the ‘what’s next’ in healthcare advertising. The interconnection of healthcare and technology is more important than ever. From AR/VR in healthcare to mobile apps for post-surgical orthopedic care, it’s clear that healthcare evolution is just around the corner. As healthcare adapts, healthcare marketers can and should consider how technology will impact future strategies.

To learn more about these subjects and how we can work together to prepare you for the future state of healthcare marketing, please contact Zachary Farrell at [email protected]

