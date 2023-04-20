Alphabet merges DeepMind with Google Brain AI research arm





Alphabet merges DeepMind and Google Brain AI research arm, ending long-running internal rivalry between London- and Silicon Valley-based groups seeking to make up for lost ground in generative AI against Microsoft and OpenAI increase.

The reform will put Demis Hassabis, UK head of DeepMind, in charge of an extended group that can claim breakthroughs in the many studies that have turned AI into the industry’s most important new technology since the advent of the internet. .

He also spent nine years working in advanced research areas rarely directly related to running an Internet company before taking a more direct role in developing advanced AI systems that will be central to Google’s future business. will fulfill.

The move to more directly focus Alphabet’s most advanced research on AI models that apply directly to Google’s Internet business is the biggest breakthrough in Google’s Internet search business since Microsoft’s failed attempt 20 years ago. It follows the successful breakout of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which has presented challenges.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said the reform was designed to ensure bold and responsible development of AI in general, making smarter systems safer and more secure. He said he would leave a unit at Google that would help him build responsibly.

DeepMinds’ biggest breakthroughs include the AlphaGo system, which defeated Go world champion Lee Sedol in 2016, and AlphaFold, a system that predicts protein structure with far-reaching medical implications.

By contrast, Google Brain, founded to apply the latest advances in neural networks to Google’s business, was an early success in areas such as machine translation and learning to identify images without human supervision. . The researcher also devised a new technique for understanding language called Transformers. This has led directly to the so-called large language model race and the rise of services like ChatGPT.

Jeff Dean, a veteran Google engineer who led Google Brain, has a new role as Chief Scientist at Google, as well as Chief Scientist of the Integrated AI Research Division. He will continue to report to Pichai, not Hassebis, who will continue to be the new CEO of Google DeepMind.

More than nine years after the London-based research group was acquired for $500 million, an AI restructuring has completed DeepMind’s slow assimilation into Google’s operations. The founders of DeepMinds fought early on to distance themselves from Google’s other research efforts, leaving them free to pursue research agendas aimed at developing advanced general intelligence.

Google took steps to make DeepMinds more practical a few years ago, transferring research on the use of AI in healthcare to a Google unit, and developing a platform for applying DeepMinds research breakthroughs to its own business. launched a team.

In a sign that Alphabet is using its DeepMinds effort to accelerate its broader AI efforts, and lessening its independence as an independent unit, Alphabet earlier this year announced that DeepMind would become part of the company’s Other Bets. He said it would no longer be treated as a separate business within the division. Instead, AI unit costs are now treated as Alphabet’s general corporate expenses.

