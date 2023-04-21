“Empowering Female Students with Tech Ideas: IM IN and JP Morgan Launch the Ideation Incubator to Drive Innovation and Change.”





IM IN Entrepreneurial Program, with the support of JP Morgan, launched an Ideation Incubator dedicated to female students from previously underprivileged communities in Gauteng.

The IM IN Entrepreneurial Program has officially started recruiting for its first Ideation Incubator, exclusively for female students with tech startup ideas. For three months, selected qualified female students will receive R50,000 equity-free in the form of participation fees, data and laptop fees, training in business her skills and access to the IM IN ecosystem. receive the investment. Applications are open for her until May 12, 2023 at https://www.imin.business/.

We look for exciting and disruptive technology ideas across all industries. More importantly, we want to partner with black female students who are excited about using technology to solve real problems in their communities and share their mission-driven approach. Palesa Tabai, IM IN Program Lead

To be eligible, female students must be from seven selected educational institutions in Gauteng: University of Johannesburg (Soweto), Tshwane University of Technology, Bar University of Technology, Sephaco Maggat University of Health Sciences, Litchfield Institute of Technology. Graduate, Wethinkcode and Girlcode.

The IM IN Ideation Incubator Program aims to empower black female students with non-traditional technology or non-tech-enabled entrepreneurship backgrounds. We believe that by providing these students with mentorship, guidance, and a clear roadmap to securing critical funding, we will increase adoption of technology in our community. By providing this support, the program levels the playing field and provides a unique opportunity for female students to develop solutions to address the challenges facing their communities. At IM IN, we are committed to providing these underrepresented voices with the tools they need to contribute to Africa’s tech ecosystem.

Business ownership is a key vehicle for building wealth around the world, but equitable access to the critical resources needed to grow and expand a business is limited. Kevin Ratter, Senior Country Officer for Sub-Saharan Africa at JP Morgan, said JP Morgan is pleased to support the IM INs Ideation Incubator Program. in South Africa.

A total of 30 startup ideas have been allocated as part of IM IN Ideation Incubator Cohort 1.

To apply for admission to the IM IN Ideation Incubator, black female students with technology ideas can visit https://www.imin.business/ideation and complete a short form by May 12, 2023. please. [email protected]

About IM IN

By providing pre-seed investment and effective business and technical support, IM IN Accelerator helps early-stage technology startups to achieve commercial sustainability.

Until 2021, IM IN was only for validated minimum viable product MVPs and technology start-ups with proven product and market fit. According to the aforementioned selection criteria, accelerated services were tailored specifically for such companies.

In 2021, an all-female A pre-accelerator pilot has started. This pilot successfully helped four female tech entrepreneurs reach her MVP.

IM IN is launching its first ideation incubator for female students from previously disadvantaged communities as part of its aim to build a pipeline of investable tech startups. .

Previous successful participants: Lulaloop, cARscan, Zulzi, Droppa, BrandBook, Fixxr, and Lightbulb Education.

About JP Morgan

JPMorgan Chase & Company (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services company headquartered in the United States (US) with operations around the world. JPMorgan Chase had $3.7 trillion in assets and $292 billion in shareholders’ equity as of December 31, 2022. The company is a leader in investment banking, consumer and small business financial services, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and wealth management. Under the JP Morgan and Chase brands, the company serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients worldwide. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Company is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

contact details

Website: https://www.imin.business

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @iminstartuphub

Instagram: @iminstartuphub

Facebook: IM IN Entrepreneurship Program

