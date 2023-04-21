Google launches AI-driven advertising campaign





Google is leaning towards artificial intelligence and says it will launch AI-powered advertising campaigns to capitalize on growing interest in the technology.

Key takeaways Google has announced a new AI-generated service for its marketing customers. The project will roll out in the coming months as the company follows the AI ​​frenzy. Misinformation and data security concerns remain due to rapidly growing technology.

The company outlined its plans in an internal presentation to advertising clients, according to the Financial Times. Generative AI is unlocking a world of creativity, says Google. The company’s website now hosts a page of AI-powered advertising solutions, which it says help businesses find new customers, unlock additional performance opportunities and accelerate growth.

Google is expanding its advertising offerings, especially as it faces challenges to dominate the online search market with Microsoft’s revamped Bing search engine. After Microsoft launched his ChatGPT-powered chatbot feature in February, Bing’s daily active users (DAU) increased significantly. Then Google rushed to release rival AI chatbot Bard, leading to a widely reported misfire that wiped him $100 billion from the company’s market capitalization.

Google already uses AI technology to serve ads. The company’s latest venture incorporates generative AI tools to create advertising campaigns similar to those of high-end marketing agencies. The presentation says that customers can provide creative content such as videos and images, and AI will remix them and optimize them for their target audience and other metrics.

Wozniak Warns, Musk Sue AI Is Not Smooth Sailing

As Google and Microsoft push more into their generative AI products, other companies are sounding alarm bells.

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and Tesla CEO Elon Musk were among more than 1,000 technology leaders last month who signed a letter calling for a six-month moratorium on the development of more advanced AI. .

Some are concerned about search engine related products that have already been launched. A Google insider told the FT that an AI-integrated search engine risks spreading misinformation. Optimized for getting new customers, they don’t know what the truth is, they said.

Google told the FT it plans to put guardrails in place to prevent these errors as it rolls out new advertising products in the coming months.

Microsoft’s forays into artificial intelligence may already mark a speedy path to court. Elon Musk has hinted at suing the company for illegally collecting his Twitter data to train an AI. Microsoft removed Twitter as an advertising platform on Wednesday, and Musk tweeted:

