Can Google Search Data Predict Economic Activity? Google Chief Economist Gives Okun Lecture





Can Google Search Data Predict the Economy?

In a talk hosted by the Ministry of Economy this week, Google Chief Economist Hal Varian explained how Google Trends can be used to predict economic activity such as GDP, unemployment and where to buy your next coffee. announced about

Varian visited the ministry and conducted an Okun Lecture. This is an annual series that recognizes professional economists and encourages them to explore policies that contribute to better lives and livelihoods. His talk titled Nowcasting by Google Trends explored how to use Google search queries to forecast economic variables in real time. Nowcasting in economics, he said, is the prediction of the very recent, present and very near future state of economic indicators.

Hal’s work and presentation are based on a study co-authored with Hyunyoung Choi in 2010 titled “Predicting the Present with Google Trends” and has since been cited more than 3000 times.

Data is often produced continuously but reported on a monthly or quarterly basis. For example, much of the economic data released by the government has a time lag. Data for a given month are usually released one month later and are usually revised several months later.

Providing real-time data on what people are searching for, Google Trends provides daily or weekly reports on search volume for any topic. His talk provided an overview and some examples of how search data correlates with economic activity in specific industries and how infrequent periodic government data can be predicted. I was.

Varian highlighted Google as an intent database, citing that many searches lead to rapid action. For example, people who search for coffee near me are much more likely to buy it soon afterwards. However, in some economic activities, intentions occur months or even years before the action. Searches for rental cars, vacations, and home purchases can predict overall economic activity in the months ahead. Many tourism problems come down to this behavior. Google shows where people might be considering vacationing, and the actual results, he said.

Taken together, these types of variables can be summed to predict what is happening across the economy. Official gross domestic product (GDP) data is released quarterly in the United States, but researchers are devising ways to use real-time data to predict short-term fluctuations in the economy. The OECD Weekly Tracker for GDP Growth uses Google Trends to provide real-time high-frequency indicators of economic activity. It aggregates data on 46 countries’ search behavior related to consumption, labor markets, housing, trade, industrial activity and more, helping the OECD to forecast GDP and inform economic policy decisions.

Varian highlighted several examples of how search data, all freely available and publicly available through Google Trends, can be used to track key economic indicators.

For example, unemployment initial claims are an important indicator for predicting overall unemployment and are used in macroeconomic policy decisions. While unemployment claims are reported weekly and unemployment rates are reported monthly, Varian provided an example of how the behavior of recently unemployed people can be used to predict labor outcomes. Immediately after being laid off, many people use Google to find information about unemployment benefits. On Monday after Friday’s layoffs, many people search for: OR What do I need to bring to the unemployment insurance office? These searches correlate with the actual unemployment benefits you get days or weeks later, giving you a real-time assessment of the overall health of the labor market. can be used as one input for

Varian also gave examples of how search and Google Maps data were used to measure economic activity during the COVID-19 pandemic. In early 2020, the Federal Reserve was concerned about how much economic activity had slowed due to lockdowns. Using data from Google Maps, we used the average daily user base as a general measure of activity (e.g. a user’s mobility predicts local economic activity) and his daily We observed that the number of active his users decreased by more than 50%. This helped inform the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decisions early in the pandemic, and Google continued to make this daily user data available until very recently.

The second half of the talk focused on econometric models and techniques his team uses to build forecasting tools using trend data. These tools include Kalman Filter, Spike and Slab Regression, Markov Chain Monte Carlo, Harveys Basic Structural Model, and Bayesian Structural Time Series. Taken together, his team focuses on providing practical tools for using economics-related terms as predictors of what is happening in the economy today.

About Hal Varian: Hal R. Varian is Chief Economist at Google. He joined the firm in May 2002 as a consultant and has worked on various aspects of the company including auction design, econometrics, finance, corporate strategy and public policy.

He is also an emeritus professor of business, economics, and information management at the University of California, Berkeley. He received his SB degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1969, followed by a master’s degree and a Ph.D. Professor Varian has published numerous papers on economic theory, econometrics, industrial organization, public finance, and the economics of information technology.

Varian is a long-time acclaimed economist who has given Okun lectures, including Claudia Goldin, Nicholas Kaldor, Charles L. Schultz, Robert E. Hall, Jeffrey D. Sachs, Joseph E. Stiglitz, Alan Blinder, Richard Freeman, and Kenneth Rogoff. Added to the list. , Lawrence Summers, Robert Rubin, Raghuram Rajan, Daniel Kahneman, Timothy Geithner, Ben Bernanke.

About Okun Lectures: This series of lectures and conversations pays tribute to the memory of Arthur M. Okun (1928-1980). Donor, a Yale alumnus who was a longtime associate, friend and admirer of Okun, said the reasons for the series:

Combining his special talents as an analytical and theoretical economist with his great interest in the well-being of his fellow citizens, Arthur Okun has developed a thoughtful, pragmatic approach to public policy in his country. and made a lasting contribution.

Very reserved in person, he was a joyful and acerbic activist who represented others both as members of our society as a whole and as individuals. , touched so many people.

A heartfelt appreciation for the gift of art, this series of lectures aims to recognize professional economists and encourage them to seek policies that contribute to better lives and livelihoods.

