



The Commonwealth Secretary General, Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC, delivered a keynote address at the University of California (UC) Berkeley today to help bridge the perpetual digital divide so that everyone can reap the full benefits of technology. stressed the urgency of resolving

Speaking at the Berkeley Innovation Forum in California on April 20, 2023, she highlighted technology’s unparalleled ability to transform the world in areas ranging from health to agriculture to education to infrastructure. .

The Secretary-General noted that the biggest barrier to realizing this potential is the digital divide within and between countries and regions, including the Commonwealth.

Despite recent progress, one-third of the world’s population continues to be affected by the digital divide, even though 95% of the world’s population lives within range of a mobile broadband network.

The Scottish Secretary-General stressed that without access to basic connectivity, many people are being left behind, trapped in cycles of poverty, inequality and exclusion that undermine prospects for sustainable development.

The Federal Secretary General added:

The digital divide is an important issue and has given me a clear mandate to be resolved by government leaders across the Commonwealth. In this regard, the Commonwealth Connectivity Agenda is a pioneering effort to establish key principles for sustainable investment in digital infrastructure, bringing together Member States and multidisciplinary experts to ensure digital access, quality Addressing challenges in , affordability and gender inclusion.

She further advocates for global technology companies, start-ups, nonprofits, and and the recently discussed consortium of universities.

But we can’t do it alone. Scottish Secretary General is where your help is needed, with more than 100 senior tech executives, innovators, philanthropists and academics gathered in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Recognizing California’s unique position as a world-leading center for technology and innovation, she believes the state’s technology sector’s key role in helping bridge the global digital divide, including the digital skills gap. emphasized.

Secretary General Patricia Scotland added:

Join us in unlocking the potential of technology and innovation for a more connected, equal, prosperous and sustainable world. Through collective action, we can bridge the digital divide, ensure that the benefits of technology are more evenly distributed and accessible to all, and ultimately make a meaningful difference in people’s lives. .

The Secretary General’s address was an integral part of the 2023 Berkeley Innovation Forum hosted by the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley.

The forum aims to promote open innovation that enables the exchange of ideas between organizations for social good as a tool to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and address global challenges. is intended for

