Pixel Fold: Main Rumors About Google’s Foldable Phone





Google could be the next big tech company to put the hat on the foldable ring. Rumors have been circulating for some time that a meandering Pixel smartphone might see the light of day, especially given the company’s focus on hardware in recent years.

According to a March report from 9to5Google and WinFuture, the rumored Google Pixel Fold will launch in June. The company may unveil his Pixel Fold at the annual Google I/O event scheduled for May 10th this year.

So far, the company has been tight-lipped about the possibility of a foldable phone. But that doesn’t stop Pixel fans from anticipating. CNBC says it has seen pictures of the Fold, basic specifications, and internal Google documents highlighting Fold’s features. Remember, Google admitted he was prototyping the folding technology in 2019. Prior to that, he had applied for a patent for a foldable device.

Google isn’t the only company reportedly jumping on the foldable phone craze. It seems like it’s an open secret that Apple is looking to do the same thing, but it may not show up until 2025… The South Korean company unveiled its fourth-generation foldable phone at August’s Unpacked event. It announced its phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Chinese phone makers such as Huawei and Oppo also continue to release their own foldable devices in the form of the Mate X3 and Find N2 Flip.

Even with the phone open, it’s hard to spot the folds of the Oppo Find N.

Eli Blumenthal/CNETPixel Fold design: more Oppo Find N than Galaxy Z Fold 4

Animations found in Android 12L, Google’s software specifically designed for large-screen devices such as tablets and foldable phones, offer a hint of what the Pixel Fold might look like. Based on that, Google’s foldable phone will come in a book-style foldable form with two screens.

Google’s foldable was originally rumored to resemble the tall and slim design of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3, which has an approximate aspect ratio of 22.5:18. However, according to 9to5Google and other news outlets, the Pixel Fold in its open state will likely resemble the rectangular shape of Oppo’s Find N foldable smartphone, with an aspect ratio of 18:1 when closed. It is believed to be close to 9. If that’s true, it means the Pixel Fold, like the Find N, could feel more natural to use as a regular phone when closed, according to his December report by HowISolve. , the cover display is 5.79 inches and the inner display is 7.69 inches. A CNBC report published in April corroborates those measurements, adding that the device is pocket-sized and water-resistant.

Google Pixel Fold rendering showing different fold angles

Home TechPixel Fold Design: Only 2 Colors

Image-based renderings of the Google Pixel Fold were published online in November by Front Page Tech. Cell phone renders show two colors of him, an obsidian (black) model and a chalk (white) model. However, a recent report points to ‘carbon’, possibly shades of gray or black, and ‘porcelain’ color options.

Pixel Fold camera: camera module may be stepping down from Pixel 6

There aren’t many rumors about the Pixel Fold’s camera, but there’s room for speculation, courtesy of 9to5Google. According to the website, the Pixel Fold will have two 8-megapixel lenses on the front, one presumably on the cover and one on the inside, as well as a 12-megapixel rear camera. The primary sensor is a step down from the Pixel 6 series, as it’s rumored to rely on his IMX363 sensor from Sony, which was used in the Pixel 3 in 2018, as opposed to Samsung’s top-of-the-line GN1 sensor. It is expected that The main 50-megapixel camera of the Pixel 6 series.

If I had to guess, I think the logic of this potential decision would depend on the size of the GN1 sensor, one of the larger camera sensors on the market. That means it would be difficult to carry around a foldable phone without adding to the overall weight of an already heavy foldable device. 2 cameras and 1 8 megapixel camera.

Google puts a relatively large image sensor in the main camera of the $599 Pixel 6 and $899 Pixel 6 Pro.

Google; screenshot by Stephen Shankland/CNETPixel Fold price: $1,400 to $1,800

The price of the phone will not be known for sure until the launch date. However, according to a report by 9to5Google, citing an unnamed source, the Pixel Fold’s price will fall below the $1,800 (1,320 or AU$2,500) mark. Another report spotted by BGR in March seems to support that idea, setting the price as low as $1,399. That’s cheaper than Samsung’s $1,800 Galaxy Z Fold 4. These rumors seem to make sense, as they appear to be in line with Google’s strategy of undercutting its competitors. in terms.

Pixel Fold Processor: Tensor

Given that Google faced the complex and costly problem of developing its own system-on-chip technology, it’s almost certain that the Pixel Fold will run on the Tensor chipset that debuted in the Pixel 6 series.

