Report highlights procurement innovation hubs that could help meet White House equity goals





New report says federal government will transform procurement practices, focus on improving cooperation to leverage agency purchasing power to promote racial equality, modernize infrastructure and combat climate change The White House goal of

A Partnerships for Public Service report released Wednesday found across federal agencies adopting innovative procurement and acquisition initiatives to “provide the public with more effective services and better results.” identified specific examples of

Examples of these include the Disability Rights Section of the Department of Justice’s Division of Civil Rights, which has contracted 18F, a technology consultancy for the General Services Administration, to improve the Americans with Disabilities Act website. .

According to the report, 18F employed open source pre-approved tools such as cloud.gov and the US Web Design System, so the team could do more to better understand the needs of the site’s 3.5 million annual visitors. I was able to take the time to

The report also recommends specific steps agencies can take to advance the White House’s goals for equity, modernization and sustainability. This includes a multidisciplinary approach to procurement and building external partnerships, to leveraging government programs like 18F for guidance on the digital service acquisition lifecycle.

The Partnership for Public Service also explores how US Digital Services will redesign procurement processes, focus on interagency collaboration, and include product, engineering, design, and procurement offices from project start to finish. was investigated. A more traditional silo.

“US Digital Services’ team-based procurement model can bring together experts across the agency for faster, cheaper, and more sustainable procurement,” the report said.

President Joe Biden announces commitment to double federal contracts for small, disadvantaged businesses in 2021 as part of efforts to close America’s racial wealth gap for SDB through 2026.

The President also signed an executive order in December 2021 aimed at leveraging federal purchasing power to achieve net zero emissions from federal procurement and government-wide operations by 2050. .

To achieve these ambitious goals, the Public Service for Public Service asked federal agencies to consider implementing new procurement initiatives, such as the Department of Homeland Security Procurement Innovation Lab.

The lab provides access to digital information technology training for acquisition professionals across the federal government, tests procurement practices, and shares insights with the federal acquisition community. The Procurement Innovation Lab supported 20 projects in fiscal year 2022, cumulatively saving him $814 million, the report says.

The partnership also identified NASA’s Acquisition Innovation Launchpad as another recent example of a federal government initiative to foster industry collaboration and enhance program management practices.

“To address complex societal challenges and better serve the public, government agencies must work together across agencies, the general public, and work internally with industry,” the report said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fcw.com/acquisition/2023/04/report-highlights-procurement-innovation-hubs-may-help-achieve-white-house-equity-goals/385445/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos