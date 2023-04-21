Google employee claims bard is in a hurry and ‘pathetic’





Anadolu Agency/Contributor/Getty Images

In November, OpenAI launched ChatGPT, and its huge success opened the floodgates for AI chatbots. Companies, including Google, have started rushing to market their own chatbots in hopes of capturing ChatGPT’s share of success.

Just three months after ChatGPT’s launch, Google announced its own chatbot, Bard. From the moment it was announced, it was clear that the chatbot was not ready for launch when the chatbot demo output false information about the James Webb Space Telescope.

Also: This new tech could blow GPT-4 and more

However, when Google rolled out its waiting list on March 21st, the response was swift, leaving a lot to be desired for chatbots.

ZDNET’s experience has been unanswered to basic questions, high latency, no automatic inclusion of sources, and inferiority compared to more established competitors.

Even Google CEO Sundar Pichai called Bard a “powered-up citizen” compared to ChatGPT and Bing Chat.

As if comparing it to a “powered-up Civic” wasn’t enough, now both former and current Google employees are speaking out to further criticize bots and Google’s AI operations. .

Also: What is Auto-GPT? What you need to know about the next powerful AI tool

The Bloomberg report shared details of discussions with 18 current and former employees, as well as documents in which employees expressed frustration with chatbots and Google’s hasty release.

Discussion highlights include employees calling the bots “pathetic,” “pathological liars,” “useless,” and more.

Employees share that when they launched Bard, ethics took a back seat and competition in that space took precedence. Staff working on the ethics team were even encouraged to get out of the way of the launch.

The report highlights that Google “rejected” a risk assessment submitted by a member of the safety team. Shortly after the concerns were raised, Google started the bot as an “experiment.”

You can also chat with historical and fictional characters in this AI-powered app

Google hasn’t stopped experimenting with AI and is actually rolling it out to more products, including Google Workspace. Google is also said to be working on a new AI search engine, adding more AI capabilities to its current engine.

The rush of such large-scale AI models, which could have a significant impact on society, raises many concerns.

The petition, which now has more than 25,000 signatures, “calls for a halt to large-scale AI experiments due to out-of-control conditions.” [AI] It creates a system that its creators cannot “understand, predict, or control with certainty.”

Governments are starting to prioritize AI policies, with some countries choosing to ban AI altogether. Meanwhile, countries such as the United States are developing strategies to protect users from potential dangers posed by these systems.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/google-employees-claim-bard-is-rushed-and-pathetic/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos