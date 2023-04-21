Google launches a new crawler named GoogleOther





Google has launched a new web crawler, GoogleOther.

Google’s Gary Illies said on LinkedIn that various teams at Google will use Google Other internally to crawl the public web.

It respects the same directives and protocols as the main Googlebot crawler and frees up some resources for the main Googlebot crawler.

Google and others. Google added GoogleOther to their crawler documentation.

“A general-purpose crawler that can be used by various product teams to obtain publicly accessible content from a site. For example, it may be used for one-off crawls for internal research and development. GoogleOther crawlers are always , following robots.txt rules for user agent tokens and global user agents.

, using the same IP range as Googlebot. ”

Google crawler (user agent) overview

User agent. The user agent token and full user agent string are simple, just “GoogleOther”.

Why New Bot? This new bot, “eventually he will take the burden off of Googlebot,” Illyes explains.

“When optimizing how and what Googlebot crawls, we wanted to make sure that Googlebot’s crawl jobs were only used internally to build the indexes used in searches. , we’ve added a new crawler, GoogleOther, which replaces some of Googlebot’s other jobs, such as R&D crawls, to free up Googlebot’s crawling capacity.”

Google uses it for internal purposes. Does that mean it’s used by bards? Unknown.

Should I block GoogleOther? Not sure what will happen if you try to block this new bot. However, I think it should be monitored. If your server is overloaded, you can decide whether to allow or deny this new Googlebot access to your site.

why you care. Many of you check websites and log files for crawl and bot activity. Don’t worry if you find this new GoogleOther crawler. It’s his real Googlebot.

