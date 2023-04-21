UofL Celebrates Big Ideas and Inventions with Innovation and Entrepreneurship Awards





The University of Louisville hosted its 2023 Entrepreneurship and Innovation Awards on April 18 at the Center for Student Activities.

More than 70 faculty members were recognized for bringing big ideas to life at the University of Louisville’s 2023 Innovation and Entrepreneurship Awards on April 18.

Hosted by the UofL Office of Research and Innovation, the event honored faculty members from five schools and universities for their achievements in developing new technologies, collaborating with industry, and launching research-backed startups.

We like to say that UofL is igniting innovation, and it’s absolutely true, President Kim Schaetzel said in his opening remarks at the event. Since joining the UofL community, our campus has been flooded with creativity and ideas, some of which have the power to change the way we live and work. If UofL is igniting innovation, our innovators are the spark and their work has a lasting, positive impact on our campuses and beyond.

Six major awards were also presented, including Innovator of the Year. This year, the honor recognizes his work in tackling devastating diseases, inflammatory bowel disease, and cancer through groundbreaking new vaccines, immunotherapies, and therapeutics powered by protein engineering and plant-based biotechnology. It was awarded to Nobuyuki Matoba, a researcher at the Faculty of Medicine, who was recognized.

In addition to Matoba, major awards were also given to:

Dan Popa of the JB Speed ​​School of Engineering received the Catalyst Award for creating an environment that fosters innovation at the Louisville Automation and Robotics Research Institute (LARRI). Medical students Geoff Clark, Joe Burlison, and Kenneth Palmer received the Industry Partnership Award for their longstanding commercial relationship with Qualigen Therapeutics. Cheri Levinson and Christina Ralph-Nearman of the University of Arts and Sciences have developed new virtual reality and personalized treatment tools for eating disorders and launched a startup called Awaken Digital Health Solutions to bring them to market; Kunal Kate of JB Speed ​​School of Engineering received a Trailblazer Award for working with the Kentucky MBDA Advanced Manufacturing Center to help minority-owned businesses take advantage of cutting-edge technology. His Noppadon Sathitsuksanoh of the JB Speed ​​School of Engineering was awarded his final Trailblazer Award for his work in developing new methods of producing sustainable fuels and chemicals from waste.

In the past two years, 57 of the winners have received new patents, 28 have received technology options or licenses to companies, and 68 have received KYNETIC or PRePARE to bring their technology to market. Awarded innovation grants such as Last fiscal year, the work of these innovators resulted in one new startup, 319 contracts, 49 new patents, and $15.6 million in innovation-related revenue.

Kevin Gardner, UofL’s executive vice president of research and innovation, said the office hosts events and that these numbers represent not just real-world impact, but life-saving and improving impact. says.

The innovations our researchers are developing have the potential to diagnose, treat and cure diseases, and overall make the way we live and work better. It reflects our values ​​as an institution and awards like this show that we value entrepreneurship and innovation.

See photos from the event here.

