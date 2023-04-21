North Texas Woman Reports AirTag Tracking – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth





In historic downtown Grapevine, it may not be a crime you hear too often, but police say they are investigating an incident involving an Apple AirTag.

Grapevine Police spokeswoman Amanda McNew said the woman who was driving the car received a notification on her iPhone that an Apple AirTag was behind her or with her. rice field. about that matter. “

Anyone shopping on Main Street has heard of this type of crime.

“This is how people identify vulnerable and single women and attract victims,” ​​said Charlotte Shakal, a visitor to Grapevine.

Grapevine Police say there are typical places you can look for a car tracker.

“Look at the car’s wheelhouses, undercarriage, bumper. Look under the car,” McNew said.

DarkBox Security Systems cybersecurity expert Andrew Sternke says people can take precautions.

“If there are unknown devices around you, you have the option to see Apple phones,” Sternke said.

Apple’s website says AirTags are designed to thwart unwanted tracking and send alerts if you’re traveling with them.

People love having this safety feature.

“I have my boyfriend’s keys, so whenever I get in his car, it feels like he’s telling me there’s an airtag behind you,” Shakal said.

Police say this should be done as soon as they receive a warning.

“Go to the police,” McNew said. When something like this happens, the best thing you can do is drive to the police station. please don’t.”

In a statement to NBC 5, Apple said:

“AirTag is designed to help find personal belongings, not to track a person or someone else’s property, and we condemn the abuse of our product as strongly as possible. It’s an intersocial issue, and we had this concern, and we took AirTag’s design seriously. That’s why we innovated with the first-ever proactive system to warn you of unwanted tracking.

The company’s website says misuse of AirTags is rare, but it uses the unique serial number associated with the device to help law enforcement identify and prosecute suspects. .

What should I do if I receive an AIRTAG alert?

Apple provides this link on what to do if you receive an alert that an AirTag or other Apple device is tracking you. It also contains information about phone settings to receive alerts.

Click here for more information.

According to Apple, if you have an Android device, you can download the Tracker Detect app from the Google Play store. Tracker Detect looks for item trackers away from the owner and within Bluetooth range compatible with Apple’s Find My network. This includes AirTags and compatible item trackers that use the Find My network. Click here to get the Tracker Detect app.

Click here for more information from Apple.

