Google merges DeepMind and Brainresearch teams





Alphabets Google has consolidated its artificial intelligence research group into one unit. This is the company’s latest move to keep up with the AI ​​race.

This change brings together the Brain teams from Google Research and Alphabets DeepMind into one team. Combining all these talents, fueled by his computing resources at Google, into his one focused team, Pichai said, could greatly accelerate progress in AI. Demis Hassabis will lead the group as CEO of DeepMind.

Jeff Dean, the executive who led Google’s artificial intelligence and research efforts, is set to leave the company as part of a restructuring, according to two people familiar with the matter. In his new role as Google’s chief scientist, Dean will work with both Google Research and DeepMind to develop new, more capable AI systems and will not oversee a large team. He reports directly to Pichai.

London-based Alphabets DeepMind has regularly introduced breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, such as work on AlphaFold, a technology that can predict the shape of proteins, and AlphaGo, software that has learned to play strategy games on its own. Long known as the parent company unit of Google. Go better than any human on earth. Internally, the unit has typically been seen as a group working on artificial intelligence concepts that may not apply directly to Google products.

Google Research, on the other hand, was responsible for the transformer technology, a key building block for large-scale language models. This technology powers modern chatbots such as Google’s Bard and OpenAI Inc.’s ChatGPT.

Now, Google’s restructuring appears to consolidate its research work under one umbrella, Google DeepMind, suggesting closer integration with the rest of Alphabet. Alphabet says it won’t have an immediate impact because it’s embedded in other businesses rather than as part of the “other betting” category of investments.

In the memo, Pichai said James Manyika, Google’s senior vice president of technology and social, will take over as head of Google Research. The unit intends to continue work in areas such as privacy and security, quantum computing, health, climate and responsible AI, he said. Manyika also expanded its reach when his Google executive, Clay Bavor, resigned earlier this year and took over as head of emerging technology projects Bavor previously oversaw.

Some of Google’s efforts to rush a generative AI product to counter the success of OpenAI have demoralized workers, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. Employees say ChatGPT is a big success.

