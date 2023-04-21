Technology-driven innovation drives workplace safety in mining, according to GlobalData





The mining industry has greatly enhanced safety protocols beyond the traditional pickaxe and helmet approach. Advanced technology with customized safety measures is now available. By accurately identifying potential hazards and proactively preventing accidents, mining companies are paving the way for a safer and safer working environment. This transformation will be further accelerated by the adoption of technologies such as tunnel safety devices and location-sensitive alarms, said his GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Vaibhav Gundre, Senior Consultant, Disruptive Tech, GlobalData, commented: Accidents not only cost a lot of money, but also bring bad publicity to the company. Prioritizing the adoption of safety technology for miners is an important step in securing profitable mining contracts amid mounting environmental and regulatory hurdles.

Rahul Kumar Singh, senior analyst for Disruptive Tech at GlobalData, commented: By employing drones, IoT devices and other advanced tunnel safety technologies, companies are not only proactively tackling frequent mining hazards, but are also attracting top talent seeking safe and innovative workplaces. can attract

GlobalDatas FutureTech series report, Digging deeper into Sustainability: Leading Disruptors in Mining Over 30 Disruptors in Mining as Emerging, Accelerating and Mature Innovation Areas Based on Innovation Growth Rates is emphasized.

Tunnel safety equipment is an advanced system designed to proactively identify, mitigate, and manage various risks that may occur within tunnels, including fire, smoke, flood, accident, and other hazards. . In February 2023, researchers at the Schulich University of Technology developed a highly sensitive methane sensor that detects methane at very low concentrations.

A location-sensitive alarm is a specialized system that activates when a person or object enters a predefined geographic zone, serving as an early warning mechanism to detect unusual activity within that area. increase. In February 2023 Sandvik launched his xCell Cyclops. It is a convergence system for ground support in underground mining with built-in notifications and alarms to support a sustainable working environment.

In December 2022, LKAB, a government-owned Swedish mining company, partnered with Epiroc to keep its mines safe by receiving alarms and crisis information on employees’ mobile phones in an emergency using Epiroc’s system. Increased safety.

Singh concludes: The mining industry’s increasing concern for worker and mine safety is evidenced by the growing number of patents on tunnel safety devices. By incorporating health and safety technology, mining companies not only enjoy benefits such as attracting and retaining skilled workers and reduced maintenance costs, but also can identify potential hazards early. , thereby avoiding costly maintenance and repair work and realizing significant cost savings. As easily accessible mining sites are depleted, companies must explore more difficult areas or drill deeper, highlighting the importance of mine safety.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globaldata.com/media/disruptor/tech-led-innovations-promote-workplace-safety-in-mining-says-globaldata The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos