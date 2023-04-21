SpaceX’s Starship rocket takes off for first test flight, but explodes in mid-air





South Padre Island, Texas

SpaceX’s Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built, took off from a South Texas launch pad at 9:33 a.m. ET Thursday, but exploded midair before the stages separated. bottom.

Thursday’s launch marked the vehicle’s historic first test flight. As if flight tests weren’t exciting enough, Starship underwent an unscheduled rapid disassembly prior to stage separation, he tweeted SpaceX.

A gigantic Super Heavy Rocket Booster with 33 engines took off, creating a massive boom in the coastal landscape. Aboard the booster, the Starship spacecraft soared over the Gulf of Mexico.

Approximately two minutes after takeoff, the Super Heavy rocket booster had exhausted most of its fuel and was detached from the Starship spacecraft, with the booster scheduled to be dumped at sea. Starship was intended to use its own engine to propel him to near orbital speed, burning for more than six minutes.

According to SpaceX, the flight reached its highest point 24.2 miles (39 kilometers) above the ground, and the explosion occurred about four minutes after takeoff.

According to SpaceX’s latest information, multiple engines stalled during flight tests, lost altitude and began to fall. A flight stop system was commanded both on the booster and on the ship.

SpaceX said the team will continue to review the data and work towards the next flight test. Roads and beaches near the launch pad will be closed until Friday.

An anomaly occurred during the climb and before the stage separation and the vehicle was lost. No injuries or damage to public property have been reported, according to a statement Thursday afternoon by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA oversees Starship/Super Heavy test mission accident investigations. The Starship/Super Heavy vehicle’s return to flight is based on the FAA’s determination that the systems, processes, or procedures associated with the accident do not impact public safety. This is standard practice for all accident investigations.

Despite a blast, Thursday’s test met some of the company’s objectives for the vehicle.

Clearing the launch pad was a big milestone for Starship. Heading into the takeoff, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tried to temper expectations, stating that “success is not what one should expect.” that would be insane.

In a test like this, success comes from what we’ve learned.Today’s test will help improve the credibility of the Starship as SpaceX seeks to make life multiplanetary. I tweeted.

In a post-launch tweet, Musk congratulated team members on an exciting test launch and said he learned a lot for the next test launch in a few months.

In a follow-up email to employees, Musk added that he doesn’t want to jinx it, but that he believes it’s likely to get on track later this year and collect and ship the boosters. Mars is here!

SpaceX needs a new launch license from the FAA to make another attempt, but the company doesn’t think securing a license for Thursday’s launch will be too much of a hassle.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson shared a message on Twitter congratulating the successful flight test.

All great achievements in history required some degree of calculated risk, because with great risk comes great reward. We look forward to all that SpaceX will learn in the next flight test and beyond.

The test flight comes after years of explosive testing, regulatory hurdles and masked public hype.

The company is known for accepting ignited accidents during the rocket development process. SpaceX claims such incidents are the quickest and most efficient way to gather data, with close partners NASA, who prefer slow and methodical testing to dramatic flare-ups. is a distinct approach.

For years, Musk has talked about Starship giving an elaborate presentation of its design and purpose, and NASA also plans to use the vehicle to send astronauts to the moon. He frequently talks about the possibility of bringing cargo and humans to Mars. He even goes so far as to say that SpaceX’s sole purpose was to develop a Starship-like vehicle that could establish human habitation on Mars.

Thousands of spectators lined local beaches with folding chairs, children and dogs for a glimpse of the Starship’s takeoff. That reflected the number of attendees for the company’s first launch attempt on Monday, which was eventually canceled as engineers worked to troubleshoot problems with the Super Heavy Booster’s valves.

Rocket was enthusiastically received by many locals in the area surrounding the name of Starbase Space X, the starship development site at the southernmost tip of Texas. There are signs that Starship is infiltrating the region. There’s a model Starship in the forecourt, a Rocket Ranch campground filled with avid enthusiasts, and a billboard advertising Mars Beer.

A test flight is just one small step in a radical project. SpaceX has significant technical issues to resolve before Starship completes its first mission or receives astronauts.

NASA has tapped SpaceX to deliver the Starship lunar lander that will carry astronauts from another spacecraft to the moon’s surface for the Artemis III mission, scheduled for as early as 2025. That starship can reach the Moon farther than Mars. This is Musk’s ultimate ambition.

Due to the spacecraft’s enormous mass, the company must refuel while the spacecraft is still in Earth orbit. To supply one Starship lunar lander with enough fuel to traverse the 238,900 miles (384,500 km) of space between Earth and the moon, it would take more than a dozen launches of propellant-only vehicles. There may be.

Before SpaceX can hash that process, Starship must first go into orbit. Thursday’s test flight was aimed only at approaching orbital speed and achieving a partial lap of the planet, but this will have to wait for future tests.

Even after flight tests begin to prove the vehicle’s design, the Starship spacecraft still needs to be fitted with all the life support equipment an astronaut needs for a journey into deep space.

Lisa Hammond, NASA Associate Program Manager for Human Landing Systems at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, said NASA wasn’t involved in planning the flight profile for this test flight or telling SpaceX what to do. I did.

In an interview earlier this month, Hammond did not share a specific test or flight checklist that NASA hopes to see before commissioning the Starship for a lunar landing mission.

I’m not going to put it in numbers.

According to Hammond, the confidence is in the design and the crew is confident in the vehicle’s safety.

In addition to the Artemis III mission, Starship already has several ambitious projects in its manifesto. SpaceX has sold a Starship-powered lunar trip to Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa. The mission, named Dear Moon, plans to fly a crew of eight, including Maezawa and various artists from around the world.

Most of the Dear Moon crew were on the ground to witness the Starship’s first test flight.

Karim Ilya, a photographer now based in Iceland, described his experience watching the flight attempt from miles away.

This sound wave crashed into my body and I could feel and hear it. It was really wild, Ilya told CNN. It was just this joy and energy that ran through the crowd and people.

Ilya added that the rocket explosion didn’t add extra strain to his future spaceflight.

But he experienced the tension of visiting the rocket shortly after scraping off the launch attempt on Monday.

He said the Dear Moon crew was invited to see the rocket up close at the time.

We heard this very loud noise. I think many of us are ready to scramble, said Ilya. That’s when I realized how alive this machine is, and how intense it is when we actually bind ourselves and leave the Earth, a ridiculous idea in itself.

The Starship development is based at SpaceX’s private spaceport, located about 40 minutes from Brownsville, Texas, on the US-Mexico border.

Testing began several years ago with a quick hop test of an early spacecraft prototype. The company started with short flights that lifted dozens of feet off the ground before evolving into higher-altitude flights. Most of it caused a dramatic explosion when the company tried to get the prototype upright.

However, one ballistic flight test in May 2021 was successful.

Since then, SpaceX has also been working to prepare the Super Heavy booster for flight. A massive 230-foot (69-meter) tall cylinder packed with 33 of the company’s Raptor engines.

A fully stacked Starship and Super Heavy will be about 400 feet (120 meters) tall.

