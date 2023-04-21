Located in Ardmore: Bookend Farms Creates Spaces for Family, Friends, and Fun | Lifestyle





Influenced by the Amish country of Pennsylvania, Kevin and Stacey Cannon began searching for the perfect place for themselves and their seven children. After a few moves, they found the perfect place in Ardmore. There he created a picturesque bookend farm and offers tours of the entire farm.

When so many babies were born at once, something needed to be raised. The tulip bulbs were perfect. Because you don’t have to drop it on the ground and do anything until spring, Stacey said. Spring and autumn are the seasons when my family likes to be outside. They are the bookends of the growing season, and that is where our name, Bookend Farm, comes from.

Besides tulips, Canons produces its own beef, chicken, pork, eggs, dairy, produce and more. Self-sufficiency is important, but the main objective is simply to provide the healthiest meals possible for our children.

With seven children, finding the time to maintain a garden can seem difficult. However, the Cannon family is proud of their homeschooling and belong to a homeschooling cooperative.

Our children can go to the co-op on Fridays and take classes with their friends, such as quilting classes, physical education, etc. We were able to hire some students there. Stacey said it gives her the chance to do her first job in a safe environment that respects family values.

The most striking feature of Bookend Farms is the colorful tulip fields. They recently finished their season at the North Alabama Foster Closet fundraiser.

40% of tulip sales went straight to Foster’s Closet to sell tickets for Pick Your Own. We have been doing flower partnerships like this for his 3 years. For tulips, he is one of the first crops to ripen in spring. People’s enthusiasm and colorful things to welcome spring again sell really well, so it’s very beneficial to the organizations they’re partnering with for fundraising, Stacey said.

Bookend Farms offers a variety of specialty tulips and iconic landscape tulips. Twenty-one tulips were planted in Columbus this spring, and Stacey’s favorite was Avantgarde. Her daughter Charlotte prefers tall, iconic tulips.

We do not grow many of our landscape varieties. We have always grown special cultivars with certain characteristics that make them perfect for the cut flower industry. We try to pick something unique, but people will say it can’t be a tulip, and I am, I promise.

As the tulips fall, the farm’s greenhouse fills with summer annuals waiting to be arranged throughout the garden.

When the tulips run out, the compost is transferred to the orchard trees for a second use. All the summer annuals are starting to bloom in the north garden. There’s lettuce and a few other things in there right now, but it’ll be in full bloom soon, Stacey said.

Surrounding the Tulip Garden are orchards of apples, nectarines, peaches, cherries and pears.

All of these trees come from orchards that have historical documentation of where each variety was first grown, some dating back to the 1600s. They’re not the typical grocery store variety, so they have funny names, she explained. So there is no such apple. The other is a strawberry parfait. The flesh is not white, but bright pink.

Another garden is planted with potatoes, lettuce and Tennessee winter barley. Cannons have also created clever tunnels for beans, cucumbers, small pumpkins, etc. Thanks to the tunnels, children can easily pick vegetables. This year we have added peonies to our garden.

Bookend Farm’s Berry Patch contains multiple varieties of delicious berries, and we hope to add more selections in the years to come, as they just added last year.

There are blackberries, blueberries, and a yellow raspberry called fall gold. They are pure yellow and the variety has a sweet taste without sourness which makes them really delicious and my kids just love them.

Bookend Farms is more than just flowers, vegetables and other plants. They have cows and chickens and will soon have pigs. The Queen of the Flock is Elsie the Cow, who is loved for her sweet and gentle demeanor.

We have traditional breed Guernsey cows. It is called Golden Guernsey because its milk is yellow. Stacey said it’s because of the high butterfat content. Female cows don’t store a lot of body fat because they don’t spend all their calories producing milk.

Bookend Farm is participating in the Milk Share Program and hopes to expand to meet demand.

“We want to allow them to breed and have babies and put them in the milk,” Stacey said.

Bookend Farms offers tours of the entire farm to see cows being milked, visit the chickens, feed the piglets and pet the rabbits. They look forward to adding private events and more activities to what they currently have.

It brings people out and we teach them gardening, animal husbandry, and more. Next year we hope to host an event where you can sample our honey, fruit, vegetables and cheese. I think it’s fun, Stacey said.

Bookend Farms is located at 166 Henry Bayless Road in Ardmore, Tennessee and can be found online at bookendfarms.com.

