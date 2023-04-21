Google Brain and DeepMind merge under Alphabet’s The Register





Google Brain and DeepMind will merge to form a new unit named Google DeepMind to accelerate the development of AI in general, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai claimed Thursday.

Pichai claimed that Google has been an “AI-first company” since 2016. As neural networks progress rapidly, the company said it has integrated machine learning capabilities to revamp existing software products such as search and his Gmail, and add them to hardware such as Pixel smartphones. .

The company has also developed a strong in-house AI research team with Brain, but it’s time to make some changes, he said. Google Brain is best known for developing the popular Transformer architecture that currently powers large-scale AI systems around the world, his library of TensorFlow machine learning software, and novel techniques for training and scaling large-scale language models. is.

What Microsoft, OpenAI, and the like are madly defending at the moment must be a little awkward and frustrating for Googlers.

“The pace of progress is faster than ever. To ensure the bold and responsible development of AI in general, we are building units that will help us build more capable systems more safely and responsibly. We are creating it,” Pichai says in boilerplate. “By bringing all this talent together into one focused team, backed by his computing resources at Google, he will be able to greatly accelerate the progress of AI.”

Good words, but maybe a little too late for Pichai. Pichai has been criticized for being slow to commercialize the organization’s AI technology, allowing competitors to be the first to roll out hot new products and steal former employees.

The merger of Google Brain and DeepMind comes a few weeks before Google released its own version, Bard, after Microsoft rolled out a chatbot user interface for Bing.

Millions of users flocked to the new Bing as the chatbot gained widespread public attention with its antics and latest glossy sheen. Bard’s launch, on the other hand, was seen by many as a failure after he incorrectly answered questions about NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope during the demo. To be clear, Microsoft’s Bing bot isn’t really all that great, and I even got an error during a live presentation.

AI chatbots tend to fabricate information, a phenomenon called “hallucinations,” but as competitors rush to roll out generative AI products that challenge their virtual monopoly, Google is gaining dominance in internet search and advertising. There is pressure to maintain sexuality.

DeepMind co-founder Demis Hassabis will lead the new group as CEO, and Jeff Dean, the head of Google AI leading research initiatives, will become Google DeepMind’s chief scientist, reporting directly to Pichai. Hassabis will work on core research to develop general AI techniques.

DeepMind became famous for ambitious research projects such as the AlphaGo agent for Go and the protein folding AlphaFold model. The London-based lab, which has reported hundreds of millions of dollars in lost operating costs over the years, will start turning a profit from 2020 onwards by applying its technology to Google’s products and services. It was only recently.

The two companies have always had a close relationship. Google reorganized as an Alphabet-owned subsidiary in 2015 after he acquired DeepMind for his $600 million in 2014. DeepMind’s health division was also merged into Google Health in 2018.

“By combining our talents and efforts, we will accelerate progress towards a world where AI can help solve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. We are very excited to be able to build on it,” said Hassabis. statement.

“By working closely with our amazing colleagues across the Google product area, we are delivering AI research and products that dramatically improve the lives of billions of people, transform industries, advance science, and serve diverse communities. We have a real opportunity to provide

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theregister.com/2023/04/20/google_brain_deep_mind/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos