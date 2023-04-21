Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog and UNCDF join forces to make India a global agritech leader





NEW DELHI: The Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog and the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) on Thursday aimed to make India a global leader in agritech innovation and extend these innovations to the least developed countries. jointly published a white paper. in Asia and Africa.

“Meticulously crafted by experts from AIM, NITI Aayog, and UNCDF, this white paper presents a path to overcome the challenges faced by agtech start-ups and accelerate their growth at the national and international levels. We will provide actionable steps,” NITI Aayog said in a statement.

This whitepaper outlines key observations and recommendations needed to address challenges in the agricultural sector and promote sustainable practices that support smallholder farmers across developing countries. Agritech innovations help address food security, supply chain inefficiencies and climate change concerns.

Speaking to the audience, Samuel Praveen Kumar, Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Agriculture Welfare, said: Increased productivity and more. The AIM-UNCDF Agtech Challenge reveals the immense potential and potential of this market and we look forward to seeing what the future holds. “

Mission Director Atal Innovation Mission Chintan Vaishnav said at the launch that the agricultural sector is critical to food security, supply chain efficiency and climate change mitigation, and that India’s agritech start-ups are committed to meeting these challenges. He said that he has provided an important solution to Through his partnership with UNCDF, he promotes cross-border engagement, knowledge exchange, and investment to support high-impact agritech innovation and make farming practices more efficient for smallholder farmers across developing countries. , resilient and sustainable. We look forward to working with our partners to bring this vision to life. “

At the launch, Jaspreet Singh, Global Lead for Financial Health and Innovation at UNCDF, said: Going forward, he is working to create a community he platform for smallholder farmers that will help agri and agritech start-ups to exchange ideas, explore collaboration and share knowledge. “

With over 70% of India’s agricultural workforce made up of small farmers, agritech start-ups are emerging as a solution to the challenges faced by farmers. AIM aims to work with UNCDF to create a South-South cooperation environment where Asian and African start-ups can exchange ideas and create opportunities in their respective countries.

Anchor partner of the South-South Cooperation Initiative, AIM works with partner countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Kenya, Uganda, Malawi and Zambia. This collaboration focuses on addressing his three key challenges in the agricultural sector: low productivity, low risk resilience and inefficient supply his chain management. Of his 25 potential Agri-Tech start-ups aiming to solve key challenges around production, supply chains, risk and climate change, partners have expressed interest and are at various stages of cross-border engagement. I have.

Agritech start-ups in emerging economies are successfully providing digital solutions to some of the agricultural challenges the sector has faced in the past. AIM, in partnership with UNCDF, is committed to supporting high-impact agtech innovation, creating an environment that fosters startup growth and cross-border knowledge sharing. The Indian start-up sector has the potential to act as a knowledge hub and support market development in underdeveloped emerging economies around the world.

The release of this whitepaper marks an important milestone in making India a global leader in agritech innovations and extending these innovations to the least developed countries of Asia and Africa. AIM, NITI Aayog and UNCDF are working together towards this goal to achieve sustainable and inclusive growth in the agricultural sector.

