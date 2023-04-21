SpaceX Starship rocket launch ends with midair explosion minutes after liftoff





SpaceX’s giant Starship rocket, the most powerful ever built, exploded in its unpiloted maiden flight on Thursday, spinning out of control after successfully flying for more than two minutes, leaving a cloud of burning debris. I exploded inside.

SpaceX engineer John Insprucker, who serves as a launch commentator on the company’s webcast, said, “The Starship experienced an unscheduled rapid disintegration during its ascent, or something called a RUD.

On April 20, 2023, SpaceX’s Starship rocket explodes after being launched for flight testing from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

“This is a development test, the first test flight of the Starship and the goal is to collect data and, as we said, clear the pad and prepare to take off again. , we don’t know exactly what’s going to happen…but as we promised, we’re guaranteed to be thrilled! has given us.”

SpaceX founder Elon Musk, who was monitoring the launch from the SpaceX control center in Boca Chica, Texas, tweeted:

Congratulations to the @SpaceX team on the exciting test launch of Starship!

We’ve learned a lot for our next test launch in a few months. pic.twitter.com/gswdFut1dK

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2023

Thursday’s launch was the second attempt after the countdown was scrubbed due to a frozen valve on Monday.

Exciting thousands of locals, tourists and journalists watching from nearby South Padre Island, the 33 methane-fueled Raptor engines powering the first stage of the Super Heavy will launch at 9:30 a.m. EDT. Started. .

The engines rapidly slowed down to 16 million pounds of thrust, double that of the current record holder, NASA’s SLS lunar rocket, and the giant rocket ascended majestically from SpaceX’s “Starbase” launch facility.

Its engines swallowed about 40,000 pounds of propellant per second, and the rocket first climbed straight up, then gracefully tilted into an eastward trajectory toward the Florida Strait.

A SpaceX Starship rocket takes off from the launch pad during a flight test from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, April 20, 2023. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

But on-screen graphics from SpaceX’s webcast showed that three of the 33 Raptor engines either failed shortly after takeoff or failed to fire at all. Next he had three engines further out for a minute and 20 seconds or so to die.

At 1 minute and 55 seconds after launch, the rocket’s exhaust plume suddenly changed and became distinctly asymmetric. This indicates some serious malfunction. The rocket soon appeared to precess around its long axis like a toy top slowing down.

The first stage engine was expected to shut down 2 minutes and 45 seconds after launch, and SpaceX’s controllers were heard confirming the shutdown command. However, there was no sign of separation between the first and second stages, and the rocket exploded just seconds before the fourth minute.

At SpaceX’s headquarters in Hawthorne, California, engineers from many of the companies gave their first sighs, followed by cheers and applause.

“As you can see, an exciting conclusion to Starship’s first comprehensive test flight, as promised!” exclaimed launch commentator Kate Tice.

Watch: SpaceX Starship rocket launches on first test flight, then explodes in mid-air 08:08

It had a top altitude of just over 24 miles and a top speed of 1,400 miles per hour. The vehicle had fallen to an altitude of about 18 miles when the automatic demolition system activated explosives on both stages.

“At 8:33 a.m. (CT), Starship successfully took off from an orbital launch pad for the first time,” SpaceX said on its webpage. “The vehicle swept across the pad and beach as the Starship soared over the Gulf of Mexico to its 39 km apogee, the tallest Starship to date.

“The aircraft suffered multiple engine failures, lost altitude and began to roll during flight testing. Flight termination systems were ordered on both the boosters and the ship. The area was cleared well in advance of flight testing, and we expect the roads and beaches near the pad to remain closed until tomorrow.”

The Federal Aviation Administration said it would oversee the accident investigation.

“The Starship/Super Heavy Vehicle’s return to flight is based on the FAA’s determination that the systems, processes, or procedures associated with the accident do not impact public safety.”

What the accident means for SpaceX and NASA

In a Twitter Spaces call with subscribers on Sunday, Musk repeatedly downplayed expectations.

“Starship is the biggest rocket ever built,” he said. “That’s more than double the thrust of the Saturn 5. The Saturn 5 lunar rocket is the largest rocket ever in orbit. It weighs about twice as much. So the booster has 33 engines.” , there are 6 engines, there are a lot of engines on the upper level of the ship.

“So I’d like to set my expectations low. If I get far enough away from the launch pad before something goes wrong, I think it’s a success. Just don’t blow up the launch pad!”

Musk says Starship, which consists of a super-heavy first stage and a second stage, also known (confusingly) as Starship, is key to the company’s future.

SpaceX’s wildly successful Falcon 9 rocket now dominates the international commercial launch market, but is only partially reusable. The rocket’s first stage has now landed 186 times, but the upper stage has been lost.

In contrast, the much more powerful Starship, which can lift 100 tons into low Earth orbit, is designed to be fully reusable. It is designed to return to the launch pad and be captured and landed by two giant robotic arms on the launch gantry called “Chopsticks”.

Starship is designed to self-fly so that it can land anywhere a landing pad is available.

On April 20, 2023, SpaceX’s next-generation Starship spacecraft aboard a powerful Super Heavy rocket will take off from the company’s Boca Chica launch pad during a short unmanned test flight from Boca Chica, Texas. A still image of a video. SpaceX via Reuters

However, during the vehicle’s first integrated test flight, no such recovery was planned. was to collect data.

SpaceX missed those goals on Thursday, but getting the Super Heavy off the ground and out of the dense lower atmosphere marks a major milestone for the California rocket builder.

NASA is paying SpaceX billions to build a Starship upper stage variant to carry astronauts to the moon in the next few years. was also encouraged.

“Congratulations @SpaceX on Starship’s first integrated flight test!” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson tweeted. “Every great achievement in history has required some degree of calculated risk, because with great risk comes great reward. Everything SpaceX has learned, the next flight test and beyond looking forward to it.”

But it’s not easy.

To send a starship to the moon, SpaceX must first launch it into low earth orbit. There, a succession of other starships can rendezvous, dock, and autonomously refuel lunar-bound ships so they can leap out of Earth orbit and head into the deep ocean. Sky.

NASA’s contract requires one unmanned lunar test flight before astronauts attempt to land it. NASA’s official goal to get it all done by 2025 sounds like he’s sci-fi, but NASA officials expect SpaceX to be able to pull it off.

It’s unclear how many Starship test flights are planned before SpaceX is ready to launch paying customers.Apart from NASA’s lunar program, there are at least three civilian missions planned so far. .

Billionaire Jared Isaacman will charter the first private Crew Dragon flight into low-Earth orbit in 2019 and will be on board Starship’s first manned orbital flight as part of his Polaris Dawn program.

Yusaku Maezawa, the Japanese billionaire who paid the Russians for a visit to the International Space Station in 2021, also chartered the Starship flight “Dear Moon”, bringing him, his assistants, 10 artists and Inf. Carried Encer around with private funds. – Lunar Voyage for this year or next year.

A third private Starship flight carrying 12 passengers, including space station veteran Dennis Tito and his wife, has also been booked. For an estimated $20 million, he can’t wait to return to space and share the experience with his wife.

It’s unclear how much SpaceX will charge for privately chartered Starship flights.

See more William Harwood

Bill Harwood has worked full-time on the US space program since 1984, first as United Press International’s Cape Canaveral Bureau Chief and now as a consultant for CBS News. He covered his 129 space shuttle missions, all interplanetary flights since Voyager 2’s Neptune flyby, and numerous commercial and military launches. Based at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Harwood is a dedicated amateur astronomer and co-author of “Comm Check: The Final Flight of Shuttle Columbia.”

