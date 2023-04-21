Google details how Play’s alternative billing works in the UK





It seems like just yesterday that Fortnite developer Epic Games took Google to court, arguing that the Play Store’s charging practices for in-app purchases (IAPs) were unfair to app developers. Since then, legislators from various countries around the world have investigated Google’s practices and ruled in favor of app developers. Billing for Google Play in the UK is currently subject to change, and independent developers are free to choose the billing system that works best for them.

The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has been investigating Google since June 2022. The reasons are the same reasons South Korea, India, the United States, and other European countries investigated Google. billing system. Google’s latest proposal suggests that developers use any billing system or let buyers choose between her Play billing and third-party alternatives.

However, developers who choose to avoid Play charges are not acquitted. Google will continue to impose service fees for distributing content through the Play Store. If an app allows users to choose the billing system, Google is proposing to reduce the rate of all developers’ declared her IAP revenue by 4%. On the other hand, if the developer chooses to exclude her Google Play billing entirely, the concession is only 3%.

Google’s “tax” on IAP revenue starts at 15% on the first $1 million in revenue a developer earns in a year and balloons to 30% on subsequent revenues. So, in retrospect, the 3-4% cut is a bargain for an indie developer already struggling to make ends meet after platform fees, taxes, and commissions have eroded his modest IAP earnings. it won’t work. To Google’s credit, South Korea was fine with her 3-4% concession of her Google tax, but it remains to be seen which side the UK will lean on.

Currently, the CMA is reviewing key aspects of Google’s proposals, including the process developers will use to report their IAP revenue, proposed IAP fee reductions, user screens for this change, and ways to monitor compliance with Google’s policies. We welcome public suggestions on points. suggestion. Interested parties must submit their proposals by May 19th.

Google hasn’t had a problem so far, as much remains to be finalized and implemented in the UK. However, the company says the gradual rollout of the determined changes to the app should begin by October of this year, starting with non-gaming apps.

