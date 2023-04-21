Leonardo is the first major UK defense company to move to the secure cloud





New digital backbone will drive productivity and innovation, enable closer collaboration with customers and partners, and drive greater use of data across UK Defense

Working with Microsoft and Accenture, Leonardo has deployed the cloud-based Azure platform across its UK operations, becoming the first major UK defense contractor to move key applications to the secure cloud. Leonardo’s UK-based scientists and engineers will now have secure access to his remotely accessible digital backbone, speeding up product research, reducing development costs and working closer with customers and other partners. Collaboration becomes possible. In the future, Leonardo will be able to use the digital backbone to make use of the vast amount of data it collects in the form of new products and services.

Leonardo, best known in the UK as the home of British Helicopters and for land-based production of advanced electronics for the Royal Air Force’s Typhoon fleet, will join the UK’s ongoing enabler strategy, which includes the Future Factory transformation project, this year. We have invested about $100 million. Last year, the company rolled out digital electronics factories across the country, making big data readily available to engineers in a common data environment.

Gareth Hetheridge, Director of Digital and IT, Leonardo UK, said: With the introduction of Leonardo Digital his backbone, employees, partners and customers now have secure access to relevant data and applications anytime, anywhere. This is essential as the industry moves to a model of defense contracting where companies and customers are working together more closely than ever, despite being physically located nationally and internationally. Our close partnership with Microsoft UK and Accenture has allowed us to rapidly adopt this disruptive technology and we are very proud to have raised the flag to bring the benefits of the cloud to the UK defense industry.

Aaron Neil, Director of Defense and Secure Markets, Microsoft UK, said: He is happy to support Leonardo in his migration to Azure. This allows very secure access to the cloud. This announcement is a testament to our close partnership and an exciting milestone in delivering advanced technology that will accelerate the delivery of capabilities for the UK defense.

Louisa Hainsworth, Managing Director of Accenture and Microsoft Business Group Lead for UKI, said: Our commitment to continuous reinvention, learning new skills, and adopting new technologies enables Leonardo to rapidly deliver the latest defense capabilities.

Cloud technology supports the delivery of joint modern defense projects such as the Global Combat Aviation Program (GCAP), which has Leonardo at the center of international efforts to develop sixth-generation combat systems. Aiming to create the platform in half the time compared to previous generation systems, the project requires transformative working practices in which partners work closely together in a more agile way. Secure cloud technologies adequately support all these objectives.

While the cloud has become increasingly popular over the past few years, security concerns have previously prevented the UK defense industry from fully benefiting from cloud technology. Now, with the Azure platform, Leonardo is ready to take advantage of the cloud while increasing security.

Leonardos’ digital transformation project and adoption of its digital backbone is driven by the recognition that its high-tech business depends on the innovative thinking of its 8,000 highly skilled UK-based employees. A digital backbone helps companies simplify or eliminate processes where possible, and automate time-consuming but non-value-added tasks. Doing so frees up headspace and time for what really matters: thinking, inventing, and solving problems.

The introduction of the Leonardo Digital Backbone will increase productivity while supporting the company’s ambition to unlock the power of defense data, a goal of the Department of Defense’s Digital Defense Strategy.

This goal will also be supported by Leonardo’s recently announced new site in Newcastle. Here, the 200 new jobs are primarily high-value scientific and engineering roles, including those focused on emerging digital and data technologies.

