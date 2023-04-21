Lawmakers question Google executives about decision to block news access





Google may have publicly warned about the consequences, but what will Google still do if Congress adopts controversial legislation, forcing online companies to pay Canadian news outlets for their content? has not decided, the tech giant’s chief executive told members of Congress on Thursday.

Kent Walker, Google’s global affairs president, told the legacy committee the company’s decision to run a test to block an estimated 1.1 million Canadian IP addresses from accessing some news over the course of five weeks this year. and said the company still hopes Congress will fix it. proposed law.

When Brock Kubsoy MP Martin Shampoo asked whether the company would honor Bill C-18 or block some news content in Canada, Walker said:

“We haven’t made a final decision as to what business decisions we have to make.”

Walker’s comments are the latest development in the controversy surrounding the Online News Act, also known as Bill C-18. The law requires online companies to provide financial compensation to Canadian news outlets, which may include the CBC, for posting content on their platforms.

In February, Google blocked 3.3% of Canadian users from accessing the site’s content. The company said in March that it was “testing” to determine how it would adapt to the new law’s provisions, saying it only blocked content from his less than 4% of Canadian users.

In a statement sent to CBC News, Facebook’s parent company Meta warned lawmakers that Canadians would lose access to news on Facebook and Instagram if the C-18 was adopted in its current form. bottom.

“In Canada, the proposed online news law would require Meta to pay for links and content not posted and that is not why the majority of people use our app, so the law is Facebook and Instagram news content for Canadians if passed in its current form.

C-18 passed the House. It passed a second reading in the Senate earlier this week and was referred to the Senate Committee on Transportation and Communications.

Richard Gingras, Google’s vice president of news, said the recent test that blocked access to news for some Canadians was not targeted to specific users. (Yangjun Lee/CBC)

Richard Gingras, Google’s vice president of news, told the committee’s MP that the news blockade was the result of a random test to determine the potential impact if the C-18 were implemented. . He said the company is constantly testing and has not targeted specific users based on their organization or occupation.

Gingras and Walker took the opportunity to reiterate the company’s statement about the law, warning that it may promote misinformation and click online.

Gingras said Google News drives millions of visitors to the news site, costs millions of dollars to operate, and generates no revenue for the company.

“If we have to pay just to link to a publisher’s site and we lose money with every click, it makes sense for us and the company to rethink why we keep doing it.” he said.

Gingras said C-18 will provide grants to traditional media organizations, but won’t do much to support emerging media organizations.

“It will be more difficult for digitally innovative and entrepreneurial journalists and publishers,” he said.

Gingras and Walker said they prefer a model in which companies like them invest in media funds.

The company was criticized by Liberal MP Chris Vittle and NDP MP Peter Julian for the fact that one of its subsidiaries funded a group that also opposed Bill C-18.

“We know of a group here in Canada who were taking money from one of your subsidiaries to astroturf,” Bittle said. “Could you please provide me with a list of the names of the groups and individuals currently paying directly or in kind to oppose Canadian law?”

Walker defended the funding, saying the company supports various organizations and only groups that want to participate in public debate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/google-online-news-act-1.6817077 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos