Tom Brady and AI to Headline eMerge Americas 2023 to Showcase Startup Innovation





Global Conference Day 1 Spotlights Continued Growth of #MiamiTech

Riley Kaminer

The best of Miami technology was on display at the first day of the eMerge Americas conference in Miami Beach on Thursday. The event was held against the backdrop of a growing local tech ecosystem.

Felice Gorordo, CEO of eMerge Americas, says the data speaks for itself. While the rest of the world seems to be shrinking, Miami’s tech ecosystem continues to expand. It was the nation’s fastest-growing venture his capital market, growing 248% since the pandemic began. And we were just getting started.

This energy was felt in the standing room during the opening remarks. It also expanded into other areas of the conference, including a wide range of talks and chats, booths sponsored by companies, governments, academic institutions and organizations, and three ancillary conferences. conferences, and React conferences that bring together technical talent from 21 countries and 33 US states.

Refresh Miami was in full force to share the main highlights of this year’s premier Miami Tech Conference.

Tom Brady opines on the overlap between technology and sports

New Miami resident Tom Brady took the stage to share what he’s learned from his 23 seasons in the NFL. Brady drew parallels between the sports world and entrepreneurship. For example, how to build confidence as a leader.

Confidence is fragile for all of us, he shared. Success will give you a little more confidence. If you don’t succeed, you may lose a little confidence.

But whether you succeed or fail, the point is to learn from it. The hardest times in our lives are always the moments when we learn the most.

When talking about the pressures on young people, especially entrepreneurs, Brady suggested avoiding the comparison game. Don’t try to be the best at anything. Be the best you can be at anything.

And the real key to Brady’s evaluation success is enjoying the process.

Miami-Dade Mayor and Kaseya Announce Shared Vision for Public-Private Partnership

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniela Levine Cava sat down with Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola to discuss the growth of Miami’s tech movement.

Voccola said Miami is a great place to do business in the United States, Canada, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe. The local government here is a pragmatic government, he explained, noting that this made it easier for Kaseya to double down on Magic City and place 3,400 new jobs here.

Levine Cava shared his vision of a world where local technology companies work with government agencies to build a better Miami for all. Governments cannot solve our problems on their own. Whether it’s housing or flooding, it has to be a partnership. We have to do it together.

AI is top priority throughout the meeting

From startups on showcase to big companies on stage, artificial intelligence came to mind.

Angle Busch, founder of Black Women in Artificial Intelligence, asked the audience to think about who is behind the AI ​​we’re increasingly familiar with. Who do we blame when AI fails?

A subsequent conversation featuring Bush with Kenneth Goodman of the University of Miami and Frost Lee, founder of Social Chat, seemed to raise more questions than it provided answers.

Goodman said that the history of our civilization was shaped by the evolution of technology, pointing out that the thirst for innovation is part of human nature. He argues that we need to find ways to develop AI that will

For Bush, diversity is important to both equality and business outcomes. If you want to improve your bottom line, diversify the people in the room and give them power, authority and influence.

Shining the spotlight on startups

Startups were literally at the heart of today’s conference. As attendees stepped into the main conference area, the so-called startup array, or collection of 100 startup booths, was prominently displayed. Some of the startups were international, but Miami’s technology was representative.

Nailstry reports it has won its first B2B client. This is an important milestone for the company, which offers an easy way for users to try on nails virtually. Davie-based founder girlfriend Aurelia Edwards says the company’s app now has more than 6,000 users.

Wisecut, an AI-powered video editing platform, said the rapid rise in interest in AI has benefited the company’s growth. CEO Ivo Machado says the user base has grown 500% of his in January alone. Since then, startups are doubling their user base on average every month.

At last year’s Miami Tech Week, Miami startup Storybook raised over $700,000, including winning $50,000 in eMerge Americas and City National Banks Startup Studio pitch competitions. Today, founder Francisco Cornejo shared that the company has grown 320% of his size in the past seven months.

Miami-based low-code platform Slingr participated in this year’s startup showcase. The company, which currently employs about 120 people, recently developed a new product for commercial labs and companies in need of additional staff.

Broward native Clockout was also present at this year’s eMerge Americas conference. The startup, which gives employees instant access to their daily income, is about to begin onboarding a waiting list of 10,000 people. On average, a user makes 7 trades on the platform in a week, each worth an average of $65.

Follow Refresh Miami for more information about this year’s eMerge Americas conference. On Friday, the former Google CEO spoke on the mainstage with Miami Mayor Frances Suarez about AI, her and more, and the top five startups competing for her $420,000 investment.

Nancy Dahlberg contributed to this report.

Read more at Refresh Miami:

