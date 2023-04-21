Google Won’t Ban Block News In Canada If Liberal Party Bill Passes, Executive Tells MPs – National





Senior executives say Google has yet to make a final decision on whether to limit links to journalism from Canadians if the federal online news bill is passed.

Earlier this year, Google ran a five-week test that prevented 3.3% of Canadian users from seeing news links when searching for journalism on their search engine. Google has confirmed that over 1 million IP addresses have been affected.

Testing ended in March, but it remains a long-term option to address the bill Google opposes.

Kent Walker, Google’s global affairs president and chief legal officer, said while testifying before the Canadian Heritage Commission on Thursday:

“We have not made a final decision as to what business steps need to be taken.”

The story continues under the ad

1:10 Journalists being targeted in tests to block Canadian news are totally wrong: Google Canada

The Online News Bill, also known as Bill C-18, requires tech giants to pay Canadian media companies for linking to or repurposing online content.

Walker appeared alongside Richard Gingras, Google’s vice president of news, as the commission investigated the behavior of the Silicon Valley giant.

Gingras said the bill, if passed, would encourage clickbait content over high-quality local journalism and would require the company to pay publishers for unfactual or misleading content. said that there is a high probability that “It threatens to create a situation where everyone loses,” he said.

“If we have to pay publishers just to link to their sites, it makes sense for us and for our business to rethink why we continue to do so,” Gingras said. rice field.

1:17 Legacy committee calls for Google Canada boss to take oath mid-hearing after lawmakers question veracity

Google said it hopes to donate to media funds that align with government policy goals while funding local journalism.

The story continues under the ad

Nor do we believe that the test prevented Canadians from watching the news.

trendy now

An adult man makes a baby cry on a plane and causes a full-blown tantrum

New details emerge of 20-year-old who died after driving down wrong driveway

According to the company, news accounts for less than 2% of searches on Google.

“There are a lot of ways they see the news, but we didn’t often see it on our service,” says Walker.

Gingras added that he feels no “remorse” for the actions Google has taken, but he feels a deep sense of responsibility for his work. He said he hopes to convince lawmakers there is a better approach than passing Bill C-18 in its current form.

2:14 Holding Google accountable for news censorship should be the goal of the Heritage Commission: MP Peter Julian

Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, says it is considering blocking news from Canadian platforms in response to legislation currently being considered by the Senate after it passed the House of Representatives in December. .

The story continues under the ad

“We believe that it is normal business practice for companies to naturally determine whether or not they should offer the goods or services when they are subject to tariffs or fees,” Walker said. increase.

NDP MP Peter Julian, a member of the committee, said he viewed the executive’s comments as a threat.

Julian said of Google’s testing, “They never apologized or said they wouldn’t do it again.

“I think it’s very alarming that a very powerful, very wealthy company doesn’t learn from its mistakes. That’s a problem.”

© 2023 Canadian Press

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/9640651/google-online-news-bill-canada-future-limits/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos