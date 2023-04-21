Google’s Rumored AI-Powered Search Overhaul Is Getting Marketers’ Attention





Ask Bard to name the challenges facing Google’s search engine, and it’s easy to point out some of Google’s new chatbots. It adapts to the ever-changing Internet landscape, provides users with relevant and accurate results, and protects user privacy. He also noted that what happens next with the tech giant’s AI ambitions could sustain the fourth-largest search market dominance.

According to a recent report, Google seems to be taking this challenge seriously.

Earlier this week, The New York Times reported that Google was planning a major change to its search engine. This includes more personalization, more AI, more advertising, and more ways to transact financially through search. Reportedly codenamed Magi, the project is part of Google’s strategy and could be a step ahead of Microsoft’s Bing in what SEO experts say is search’s most exciting time. I have.

Google’s plans to overhaul search with the addition of AI are still in hypothetical territory. But marketing and AI experts see this as an opportunity to vastly simplify what has become a cluttered, disjointed, and confusing product for Google.

There’s a joke in the industry, says David Shapiro, senior vice president of earned media at NP Digital. Where is the best place to hide a body?his second page in a google search.

When asked to comment on Google’s AI efforts and other plans to overhaul its search business, the spokesperson declined to provide details, but Google is improving search results and adding features like Lens and multi-search. He said he’s been adding AI to search for years to introduce new features.

We have done this in a responsible and helpful way to maintain the high standards we have set for providing quality information, a spokesperson told Digiday in an email. Not every brainstorming deck or product idea leads to a launch, but as I said before, we’re excited to bring new AI-powered features to search and more to come soon. To do.

Despite being seen as catching up to Bing in AI, Google still dominates the search advertising market. According to WARC, Google holds his 50.4% share of the search market in 2023, compared to just 5.2% for Bing. But a recent WARC survey of marketers found that only 53% plan to increase spending on Google, down from 59% last year, and 11% plan to increase spending on Bing. Turns out it was planned.

Depending on what Google does, a greater focus on brand building could lead marketers to rethink their SEO strategies after years of prioritizing performance marketing. According to Max Gomez, chief marketing officer at SEO agency The Hoth, advertisers currently don’t like long-tail keywords. However, a chat-based search platform could change that.

We see people asking Google a ton of questions now, and sometimes the information they get isn’t what they’re looking for, Gomez said. Matching user needs with brands becomes easier.

The possibilities are there, but so are the challenges. For example, Gomez said some clients are worried about AI stealing their content. Also, how does Google plan to monetize, whether adding too many ads to chat-based answers can disrupt conversations, how does Google deal with misinformation issues? There are still many questions about how to fix it.

Analysts and other experts point to many concerns about Google and its AI ambitions. For example, Bard has been found to still generate a high percentage of incorrect information when generating responses to users. According to a recent research report from Gartner, consumers expect AI to generate misinformation, but they don’t want companies to disclose whether AI is used to generate branded content. said he is still looking forward to There is also the risk that your brand will appear in AI-generated search results that consumers don’t trust, Gartner noted, with 85% of survey respondents not trusting their AI-generated search results at all. It turns out that they don’t, or they just trust them to some extent.

Gartner Senior Direct Analyst Nicole Green says AI should be seen as an augmentation of search, not a complement. Tools like ChatGPT, Bing, etc. still lack authenticity and citations, thus lacking truth and credibility. The behavior of users participating in AI chat is still different from their search behavior. The AI ​​chat feature is context- and destination-less.

The stakes are high for Google to get it right. Samsung is reportedly considering switching to Google for Bing as the tech giant’s native search engine. Meanwhile, analysts estimate that his three-year deal with Google and Apple is expected to expire later this year, which could open the door for Bing to squeeze its business. .

In addition to building trust and value in user perceptions of AI capabilities, Google may also consider adding payment capabilities, said James McDonald, WARC’s director of data, intelligence and forecasting. says. This is especially important because retail media now makes up a quarter of his search advertising market, he estimates, WARC.

Google has the means to reach consumers close to where they buy. Transforming that sales (as Amazon does efficiently) will give them the lead as the sector evolves further over the next decade, McDonald said.

Of course, Google and Microsoft aren’t the only companies developing new generative AI tools. Earlier this month, GoDaddy released a new AI tool for small businesses to generate content, and last week Mailchimp released a new feature in his AI-generated content for email marketing.

The AI ​​battle between Google and Microsoft could ultimately benefit many other generative AI companies, such as Jasper AI, which recently launched its own API. According to Jasper president Shane Orlick, the ongoing AI hype could increase exposure and push competitors to improve his Jasper AI. The better other companies’ technology gets, the better Jasper gets, he said, Orlick.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://digiday.com/media-buying/marketers-see-potential-in-googles-rumored-ai-infused-search-overhaul/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos