Google announces internal changes to create Google DeepMind





Google and DeepMind have announced the creation of a new group called Google DeepMind. The group will combine the infrastructure and research of his two units within Alphabet for faster and stronger progress and collaboration.

Google Brain and Google DeepMind

According to the announcement, Google is merging resources from two divisions:

Google Brain unit in Google Research DeepMind

DeepMind is an independent AI research company that was acquired by Google in 2014 and became a subsidiary of Alphabet.

The two units are now combined in a new leadership structure.

Google Research is a unit within Google that researches a wide range of areas of technology and computer science, including health, sustainability, quantum computing and algorithms.

Google’s research will remain the same, but the part of Google Brain that focused on AI development will be gone and part of the new Google DeepMind.

Sundar Pichai describes the mission of Google Research (an institution separate from Google DeepMind):

“Google Research continues its important work leading to fundamental advances in computer science in areas such as algorithms and theory, privacy and security, quantum computing, health, climate and sustainability, and responsible AI,” said James Manyika. reports with his existing Tech & Society team.

The idea behind this move is to make the two units (Google Brain and DeepMind) stronger and faster.

From the DeepMind announcement:

“DeepMind and the Brain team at Google Research will join forces as a single centralized unit, Google DeepMind.

By combining our talents and efforts, we can accelerate progress towards a world where AI helps solve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. I am very excited to lead this unit and work with you to build it. “

Is Google DeepMind a Magi Task Force?

Google DeepMind is not the task force working on the recently reported next-generation AI-powered search codenamed Magi.

A new unit called Google DeepMind has a broader focus and spans multiple products.

Sundar Pichai’s announcement states that the first big product will be a set of “powerful” multimodal AI models.

Multimodal AI refers to AI that encompasses more than just textual content and can compute visual, auditory, and even video input.

It is possible that the Magi Task Force is part of Google DeepMind, but neither the announcement from Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai nor the announcement posted on DeepMind’s website discusses this.

The focus of Google DeepMind is to achieve maximum impact in the field of AI in a safe and responsible manner.

DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis shared his vision for the new Google DeepMind.

“…we have a real opportunity to deliver AI research and products that dramatically improve the lives of billions of people, transform industries, advance science, and serve diverse communities. I am doing it.”

Read Sundar Pichai’s announcement:

Google DeepMind: Bringing together two world-class AI teams

Read the announcement from DeepMind:

Announcing Google DeepMind

Featured image from Shutterstock/rafapress

