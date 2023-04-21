Google merges AI lab into Google DeepMind to compete with OpenAI





Join Top Executives July 11-12 in San Francisco to hear how they are integrating and optimizing their AI investments for success.learn more

Google has announced that it will combine its previously separate AI labs, Google Brain and DeepMind, into a new unit called Google DeepMind. The new team will lead groundbreaking AI products and advancements while upholding ethical standards. The move is widely seen as a way for the company to be able to compete with his OpenAI.

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blog post that combining all these talents into one focused team backed by Google’s compute resources could greatly accelerate AI progress. .

Google Research, the former parent division of Google Brain, will continue as an independent division and will focus on the fundamentals of computer science across areas such as algorithms and theory, privacy and security, quantum computing, health, climate and sustainability, and responsible AI. focus on progress.

AI research and innovation with world-class talent

DeepMind takes on a more prominent role within Alphabet as it seeks to maintain its edge in the highly competitive AI industry, fending off stiff competition from rivals such as Microsoft and OpenAI. According to a recent report by Information, software engineers at Google Brain are working with experts at DeepMind to develop Gemini, generative AI software intended to take on OpenAI.

event

transform 2023

Join us July 11-12 in San Francisco. A top executive shares how she integrated and optimized her AI investments and avoided common pitfalls for success.

Register now

According to Demis Hassabis, co-founder and CEO of DeepMind, the creation of Google DeepMind will bring together world-class talent in AI with computing power, infrastructure, and resources to create the next generation of AI breakthroughs and products. is created boldly and responsibly.

Hassabis believes that future can be reached faster by creating Google DeepMind. Building ever more powerful and popular AI safely and responsibly requires solving some of the toughest scientific and engineering challenges. This requires working faster, with greater collaboration and execution, and simplifying the way decisions are made to focus on achieving maximum impact.

Hassabis claims that the work of Google Brain and DeepMind formed the foundation of the current AI industry, from deep reinforcement learning to transformers. The newly integrated unit will build on this foundation to create the next generation of groundbreaking AI products and advancements that will shape our world.

The combination of our talents and efforts will accelerate our progress towards a world where AI can help solve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. I am very excited to lead this unit and work with you to build it,” he added.

From Deep RL to Transformers, the incredible team of Google Researchs Brain and @DeepMind have made many of the key research advances underpinning modern AI. We are now working together as a single unit, Google DeepMind, and I am thrilled to lead it! https://t.co/n2cpn91AOl

Demis Hassabis (@demishassabis) April 20, 2023 From Acquisition to Innovation

Google’s acquisition of DeepMind for $500 million in 2014 paved the way for fruitful collaboration between the two entities. Over the years, they have jointly developed several groundbreaking innovations. Among them are AlphaGo, which beat a professional Go player, and AlphaFold, an excellent tool for accurately predicting protein structures.

Other notable achievements over the past decade include word2vec, WaveNet, sequence-to-sequence models, distillation, deep reinforcement learning, distributed systems, and software frameworks such as TensorFlow and JAX. These state-of-the-art tools have proven highly effective in representing, training, and deploying ML models at scale.

Google said at an upcoming town hall meeting it will clarify what this new unit will look like for teams and individuals, and that the composition of Google DeepMind’s new scientific board will be finalized soon. .

Google DeepMind will work closely with Google’s other product areas to deliver AI research and products, the company said. The unit will be led by DeepMind’s Vice President of Research, his Koray Kavukcuoglu, and overseen by a new Scientific Committee.

Jeff Dean has been promoted as Chief Scientist at Google, reporting directly to Pichai. In his new role, Dean will serve as his chief scientist at both Google Research and Google DeepMind. He is responsible for leading the most important and strategic technical projects related to AI, including a suite of powerful multimodal AI models, as well as setting the future direction of AI research at the company. .

As part of the reorganization, Eli Collins, VP of Products at Google Research, will join as VP of Products, and Google Brain Lead Zoubin Ghahramani will join as a member of the Google DeepMind Research Leadership Team.

The partnership underscores the commitment of Google and parent company Alphabet to advance the pioneering research of both DeepMind and Google Brain. And the race to dominate the AI ​​space instantly became more intense.

VentureBeat’s mission is to be the digital town square where technical decision makers can learn and trade on innovative enterprise technologies. Watch the briefing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://venturebeat.com/ai/google-consolidates-ai-research-labs-into-google-deepmind-to-compete-with-openai/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos