China’s tech dominance is more myth than reality





Author: Marina Yue Zhang, UTS

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) recently released a report claiming China’s dominance in key technologies. The report argues that much of China’s progress has resulted from careful high-level design and long-term policy planning. He urged China to invest more in research and forge closer cooperation to curb China’s dominant position in these technologies.

Before taking action, it is essential to understand China’s rise in key technologies and to separate fact from fiction.

Claiming that China’s lead in research output indicates China’s superiority in key technologies is an ambiguous case. Research results do not necessarily reflect innovation capabilities. There is no denying that China has greatly improved its research output over the past two decades. This is mainly due to the large amount of funding from the central government to leading universities and research institutes based on a ranking-driven model.

However, in this model, researchers have come to prioritize short-term incentives over long-term knowledge quests. This is driven by academic curiosity, but is fraught with high uncertainty and risk. China has followed the path of the technological pioneers of the West by imitating, assimilating and replicating existing scientific research. As Chinese scientists reach the forefront of technology, they will need to adjust their strategies to commit to cutting-edge, future-defining research.

When it comes to research output, the scale of input plays an important role. By 2022, China’s total number of research and development (R&D) personnel will exceed 5 million man-years, creating the world’s largest scientific and technological talent pool. Taking purchasing power into account, Chinese researchers are generally cheaper than the OECD average, except for top scientists. China has almost double the number of full-time researchers, which is equivalent to the US and her EU combined. It is not surprising to see China making progress in its research output.

However, the quantity and quality of research do not always match. ASPI’s technology tracker provides a comprehensive comparison across countries and technology areas, but cannot accurately measure research quality. This is because the ranking of a country’s position in a particular technical field is based on publication citations. The ASPI report argues that self-citations are legitimate, but where self-citations are included, citation-based metrics can give large organizations a significant advantage in publication impact. increase.

Another limitation of ASPI rankings is the insufficient weighting of journal and author influence in research. This can be disrespectful to those doing groundbreaking, future-defining research. The United States significantly outperforms China in many scientific areas when using bibliometric analysis techniques such as co-citation and co-occurrence analysis.

Building innovation is a gradual and cumulative process driven by industrial research and development. China’s industrial innovation history is relatively short and path-dependent. For this reason, China has little edge in established industries such as semiconductors and pharmaceuticals, where Western incumbents hold patent thickets that hold back China’s catch-up. It contributed 27.5% to total R&D spending, compared to 35.6% for the United States. Tech giants still dominate research and innovation in key technologies such as artificial intelligence.

Unlike the United States, China’s research and innovation progress is on a different trajectory. Conundrums raise concerns among policymakers, while the research community applauds breakthroughs in publication numbers, industry faces many chokepoints in critical technology supply chains .

Less than 4% of China’s research output from universities is translated into industrial innovation capacity, much lower than most developed countries.

Finally, the idea that China’s industrial policy plays a key role in research and innovation is a myth. China does not have a single industrial policy, but a multitude of policies that lead to competition within the government, resulting in duplication of efforts and wasted resources.

One approach to overcoming this challenge is to establish a new national innovation system. A centralized national system could bring innovation advantages to critical technologies. Technologies that have a clear scientific foundation and development direction and require significant investment and collaboration among a wide range of stakeholders, such as chip manufacturing, will benefit the most. However, the effectiveness of research and innovation within such a centralized framework remains elusive.

Ultimately, a focus on long-term scientific research and grassroots entrepreneurship will be essential to achieving technological breakthroughs. The creation of a CCP-controlled commission to oversee science and technology policy could lead to the exclusion of China from the global research community, and this is already happening. After decades of growth, the number of joint papers by US and Chinese scientists has dropped significantly in recent years.

The impact of the ASPI findings is substantial. Technology is at the heart of today’s geopolitical competition and the future of modern society. The United States and Western nations are imposing technological sanctions on China to maintain its leadership position in critical technologies amid growing awareness of China’s threat.

ASPI’s recommendations unintentionally promote fragmentation of the international research community that can hinder global cooperation in addressing common challenges such as climate change, public health and sustainable development. may be considered to be Given that the institute is partly funded by the Australian government, the report could cast a shadow over the delicate and slowly recovering relationship between Australia and China.

Marina Yue Zhang is Associate Professor at the Institute of Australian China Relations, University of Technology Sydney.

