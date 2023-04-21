5 Reasons Your Google Business Profile Is Suspended





Google Business Profiles is an effective marketing channel for local businesses that meet their customers face-to-face.

But if you run a local business, one of the worst things that can happen to your business is having your Google Business Profile suspended.

When a Google Business Profile is suspended, it’s either permanently removed from Google (which is often the case) or inaccessible to the profile’s owner or admin. Neither is good news.

For many business owners, this is devastating. (Many of my clients have said that if the business can’t get her profile back, they should close the business.)

Google doesn’t typically disclose the reason for a suspension, which can be frustrating for business owners as they fumble around trying to fix the violation and get their profile back.

Why was my Google Business Profile suspended?

If your business profile has been suspended, the first step is to carefully read our guidelines for representing your business on Google.

In many cases, you can figure out which rule has been violated.

However, some “unwritten” rules can cause profiles to be suspended, which further complicates things.

Finding out the cause of the outage is like being a detective.

Put on your detective hat and let’s discuss five common reasons Google Business Profiles get suspended.

1. Deal with violations

Google has extensive rules regarding the types of addresses eligible for Google Business Profiles.

The most violated guidelines include the use of:

PO Box address. Address of the UPS box. The address of your virtual office or coworking space.

These types of addresses are not allowed.

The only rare exception is a coworking space address if it meets the following criteria:

Rent a private office. The place has a permanent sign. You can see customers at your location. Staff are available during business hours. (Either you or your employee must be there. No, coworking staff are not your employees, so they don’t count!)

As you can see in the examples below, coworking space addresses (and even duplicate room numbers) are used by multiple companies in their Google Business Profile.

Another form of address violation is displaying your home address on your Google Business profile if your home does not have a permanent sign and no customers are there.

If you own a Service Area Business (SAB) and run your business from home, but you travel to work for your customers, you are not allowed to show your address in GBP.

A quick look at Google Maps reveals that the landscaping company is breaking the rules.

If you look up the company address on the map, you’ll see a picture of the business owner’s residence. Another profile waiting to be stopped.

Some companies may be able to get by with violating address guidelines for a while, but they’ll eventually catch up.

2. Profile changes

Editing key GBP information (business name, address, phone number, business category, etc.) may result in suspension.

If these key areas are redacted, Google may consider them suspicious.

After all, how often do businesses change their names? Their addresses? what’s their phone number? What kind of business are they in?

Answer: Not very often.

So think twice before changing key fields in your business profile. You could unintentionally trigger a pause.

3. Stuff your business name with keywords

Thinking about adding words to your company name, such as city names or keywords? Not a good idea. (Yes, your rank may increase, but if your profile is suspended, your rank will not increase at all.)

In the example below, real estate agents are considered “practitioners” and must use only their first and last name as their business name. Do not use other words.

As you can see, she stuffs her business name with the keywords “realtor” and “realtor.” (The real estate agent is one of her big violators of the business name guidelines.)

The short-term benefits of keyword stuffing your business name are not worth the risk of your Google Business Profile being suspended.

4. Two businesses sharing the same address or phone number

Google generally doesn’t like two companies sharing the same address or phone number. (Same address exceptions are in office buildings, shopping malls, car dealerships with separate service/auto repair shops, etc.).

This rule primarily prevents:

Home business by creating multiple business profiles at your home address. A single business by creating multiple businesses at one location/address.

An example of this was recently seen on the Google Business Profile Help Forum. A landscaper set up her GBP for a home run landscaping business.

He then set up a separate Google business profile for his “new” business, a lawn mowing business. (But isn’t laying turf part of landscaping?)

He couldn’t understand why the new business profile for lawnmower was suspended.

It was clear to me (and apparently to Google) that this guy was trying to manipulate the system by creating two GBPs at the same address to get a higher ranking.

What he should have done was add ‘lawn suppliers’ as a category to his existing landscaping business profile.

Google doesn’t want people to set up more business profiles in an attempt to get higher rankings.

5. Someone reported your violation to Google

Another reason your business profile can be suspended is if someone reports your violation directly to Google.

Google Business Profile[編集を提案]Have you noticed the link?

If your GBP list is in violation of our guidelines, your profile may be suspended simply by someone making the suggested edits to correct your violation.

Think of it like a “neighborhood watch” type program. This option helps keep everyone on the platform honest.

The Redemption Form can also be used to report GBP violations.

Are there other reasons for profile suspension?

There are probably dozens of reasons why Google can suspend your profile, many of which only Google knows. So your best bet is to follow the guidelines. all of them.

hear my words Pausing and then resuming your Business Profile listing is not an easy task.

In many cases, it can ruin a business. Messing around trying to get around the rules isn’t worth the risk. So read the rules and follow them.

