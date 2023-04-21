Using Appropriate Technology to Manage SALT, Digital Taxes and Tax Data





Now that state and local tax jurisdictions can tax digital sales of goods and services within their boundaries, does your corporate tax department have the right technology to comply?

A 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair established that a state can require a company to pay in-state taxes without having a physical presence in that state. But in the years since the decision, few could have predicted the impact the ruling would have on nearly every business.

Wayfair’s ruling opened the door for states to receive record amounts of sales tax during and after the pandemic, as people shop primarily online. Wayfair has created economic links in virtually every state and local tax (SALT) jurisdiction.

Given the current state of the Internet of Things (IoT), nearly every aspect of our lives is connected means that there are few industries that have not been impacted by IoT. This has created an income opportunity for the SALT jurisdiction. After Wayfair, the SALT jurisdiction has determined taxable items and expanded software and code beyond physical goods like hammers and trousers to services including: communication and technology.

In some cases, the taxability of these transactions is not as straightforward as one might assume. Consider a free trial. What is the value of the exchanged goods or services? In many ways, tax laws have not kept up with modern goods and services, so the SALT jurisdiction has changed the way it applies outdated tax laws to businesses both inside and outside the state. can be devised.

A challenge in calculating taxes on items such as digital automation services, computer services, and information or communication services is when they are treated like traditional commodities. The Multistate Tax Board is working continuously to determine what constitutes digital goods and how such digital goods should be classified. In addition to this, the digital advertising tax is currently a digital advertising gross revenue tax of between 2.5% and 10% for those with annual global gross revenue of at least $100 million and who derive gross revenue from digital advertising in Maryland. It is supposed to be imposed on business entities that have At least $1 million. This tax requirement is only being rolled out and contested in Maryland, but more than a dozen other states, including Massachusetts, are considering similar legislation. States are doing more research on how best to tax such activities.

Time and resource challenges

Not surprisingly, time and resources are the biggest challenges for many tax accountants. For the corporate tax department, ensuring data management is compliant to navigate changes in tax rules, especially around understanding how the classification of digital items is taxed. It’s more important than ever. Tax departments need a strategy for organizing their data. Failure to do so may expose your business to potential audits and other risks. This strategy should consider what technology companies currently have or may acquire, and consider three factors, he said: data, workflows, and end-to-end automation. Assessing your tax function’s current technology stack and understanding what technology and corresponding processes are in place is necessary to achieve compliance from the start. Companies should consider three factors in evaluating this technology and process:

1. Data management It is important to know step by step which technology is used for which process. Ensure that such processes are streamlined and that the software or applications used can connect to multiple sources to collect and format data for the easiest use.

2. Workflow Using the right technology also depends on people and their level of talent. Indeed, having the best technology is only as good as the people using it. Having the right skills for your team is fundamental and measured against key performance indicators (KPIs) Empowering your team to create a workable project pipeline helps you get a clear picture of the tax department’s value to the overall business. You can leverage this big picture to influence your company’s future spending on tax technology and other departmental needs.

3. End-to-end automation Most tax departments say there is still a relatively large amount of manual work. Manual work causes some of the most inefficient work in the department, taking more time and making mistakes more likely. The most ideal situation would be to have technology that limits the amount of manual work required and provides end-to-end automation. Using technologies such as robotic processing automation (RPA), staff can become more analytical by performing structured, repeatable, logic-based tasks that mimic the actions performed by existing human staff. allows you to focus on your strategic work, adding value to your team and your business. .

The general consensus is that the tax landscape can’t get too complicated and the SALT government will continue to look for creative ways to generate more revenue. In fact, changes to state-level statutory section 174 that took effect last year further increase the work and complexity that the corporate tax department will need to navigate.

In fact, tax leaders would be wise to develop a strategic plan along with the technology needed to enable them to collect and manage their company’s data while finding ways to analyze it faster and more accurately.

