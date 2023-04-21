CNCF Presents Top End User Award to Mercedes-Benz Tech Innovation





Automotive giant Ancillary Design Technologies currently runs about 1,000 Kubernetes clusters in production.

AMSTERDAM, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), which builds a sustainable ecosystem for cloud native software, today announced Mercedes-Benz Tech on behalf of Mercedes-Benz AG. Innovation GmbH received the CNCF End User Award for its achievements in cloud native development and outstanding contribution to the cloud native ecosystem.

Mercedes-Benz Tech Innovation GmbH is a wholly owned subsidiary that develops technical innovations, digital products and advanced software solutions exclusively for Mercedes-Benz AG. Today, the company’s stack for Mercedes-Benz AG runs mostly on free and open source software (FOSS), including a wide range of CNCF projects such as Kubernetes, Prometheus, Helm, Open Policy Agent and containerd.

Joerg Schueler, CIO at Mercedes-Benz Tech Innovation, said: “For the past eight years, we have worked hard to provide an ecosystem that empowers application teams. Now each team has its own Kubernetes cluster driven by APIs and self-service open source tools. , making managing Kubernetes a community effort.

In addition, the open source manifesto has cemented FOSS into the corporate culture of Mercedes-Benz. “

Mercedes-Benz Tech Innovation was an early adopter of Kubernetes. After being open sourced in 2014, we began experimenting with this technology in 2015. After confirming the flexibility and scalability that Kubernetes and cloud-native enable, the company undertook its complete digital transformation from a completely closed proprietary software. A small team of developers built a new grassroots cloud-native deployment and using the Cluster API he ran nearly 1,000 of his Kubernetes clusters in production. Last year, the platform changed from an on-premises solution to a multi-cloud solution. CNCF’s 2022 annual survey shows that only 50% of his end users are running more than 10 clusters in production.

CNCF Ecosystem Head Taylor Dolezal said: “We are constantly impressed with Mercedes-Benz Tech Innovation’s dedication to cloud native and open source technologies. Hard work is what sets them apart.”

In recent years, Mercedes-Benz Tech Innovation GmbH has always been one of the top end-user companies contributing to Kubernetes worldwide. The company also actively contributes to his Cluster API project and others.

Mercedes-Benz is one of over 145 organizations in the CNCF end-user community. The CNCF end-user community regularly shares adoption best practices and feedback on project roadmaps and future projects for CNCF technical leaders to consider.

Other resources

About the Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing enables organizations to build and run scalable applications using open source software stacks in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts key components of our global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry’s top developers, end users, and vendors to run the world’s largest open source developer conference. CNCF is supported by over 800 members, including the world’s largest cloud computing and software companies, and over 200 innovative start-ups, and is part of the non-profit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io.

The Linux Foundation registers and uses trademarks. For a list of The Linux Foundation’s trademarks, see our Trademark Usage page. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact Katie MeindersThe Linux Foundation[email protected]

SOURCE Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cncf-presents-top-end-user-award-to-mercedes-benz-tech-innovation-301800192.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos