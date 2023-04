Tiny Desk Concert : NPR

Most Tiny Desk artists are on tour, so they come to our office space with a suitcase or two. But when pianist Lara Downs arrived for a performance this spring, she unpacked an entire suitcase stuffed with fake flowers, ivy and butterflies. decorate the piano

Downes knows how to mix and match music. She is an indomitable concert pianist and recording her artist, and hosts her own radio show on KUSC, as well as her own interviews with her videos and her series Amplify. Her themes here are rebirth, the possibilities that come with change, and the power of community.

An arrangement of Schubert’s piece “Belief in Spring” begins, with the longing melody in the right hand and the bassline that sways comfortably in the left hand. Clarice Assad’s “World of Change” continues the contemporary music, permeating with rhythmic and harmonious fluctuations. Then another gear he shifts back to his JS his Bach and beloved “Sleepers Awake”. This is his own alteration of an old hymn that served as a beacon of light in troubled times.

Downes has his ears wide open to new composers. She found her Hooshyar Khayam online. They met in Montreal and now an Iranian composer is writing a concerto for her. Downes says “Jazz On Her Lips” is a hymn to “Iranian women seeking freedom.” That quest also echoed in what Downes calls her song about second chances, an arrangement of the traditional hymn “Amazing Grace” by rising young black composer Sean Okpebrough. I’m here. Elegant and soulful.

Downes at his best, reminding us of our shared struggles and dreams through carefully curated productions and sophisticated performances.

Schubert (arr. Horn): “Frhlingsglaube” Clarice Assad: “World of Change” JS Bach (arr. Friedman): “Sleepers Awake” Hooshyar Khayam: “Jazz On Her Lips” Trad (arr. Okpeboro): “Amazing Grace”

Producer: Tom Huizenga Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant Audio Engineer: Neil Tevault Creative Director: Bob Boilen Series Producer: Bobby Carter Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame Audio Mix: Josh Rogosin Audio Assistant: Brian Jarboe Tiny Desk Team: Suraya Mohamed , Maia Stern, Jill Britton, Marissa Lorusso, Hazel Cills, Sofia Seidel, Ashley Pointer, Pilar Galvn VP, Visual and Music: Keith Jenkins Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

