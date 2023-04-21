Applications are now open for the University of Edinburgh AI Accelerator 2023





A University of Edinburgh initiative to help emerging artificial intelligence (AI) companies realize their full commercial potential is now accepting applications for its 2023 programme.

The AI ​​Accelerator, open to both Scottish and international companies, seeks innovative scale-up to be part of a sixth cohort.

Since its launch in 2018, the program has supported various AI companies, including Edinburgh-based cancer research company Carcinotech. His Space Intelligence for climate monitoring solutions provider. These and other University of Edinburgh AI Accelerator participants continue to secure over 30 million external investments.

This year’s program is open to applications from scalable, incorporated companies with high growth potential through May 15th. The focus should be on using AI appropriately to deliver societal benefits in key areas such as health and wellbeing, social care, and environmental stewardship.

The 12 companies selected for the next AI Accelerator, which will run for six months starting in mid-September, will focus on developing investment strategies and directly engaging with potential investors to transform their businesses into world leaders. Get support for change. In addition to some financial support, newly accepted cohort companies will also have the opportunity to expand their business through a series of workshops with trainers and mentors that cover commercialization issues from product pricing to leadership. Given.

Home to Europe’s largest Computing Science and Informatics Center, the academic expertise and link to the data-driven innovation hub of the University of Edinburgh will provide additional value for companies participating in the AI ​​Accelerator. The university is also ranked 2nd in the UK and 15th globally in the Data Science category in this year’s QS World University Rankings.

The 2023 program will again be delivered both digitally and in person by the Bayes Center, the University of Edinburgh’s world-leading data science and artificial intelligence innovation hub, and supported by Edinburgh Innovations, the University of Edinburgh’s commercialization service. increase. This is provided on behalf of Data-Driven Innovation Hubs as a contribution to the Data-Driven Entrepreneurship program.

Among the companies participating in the latest AI accelerator program was US-based MindTrace, a developer of clinical decision support tools that reduce uncertainties related to neurosurgery. The 2022 cohort also included technology solutions innovator Edinburghs Danu Robotics. A spin-out of the University of Strathclyde, his Microplate Dx has revolutionized the treatment of drug-resistant infections.

Kim Graham, Chancellor and Vice Chair of Research and Enterprise at the University of Edinburgh, who launched AI Accelerator this year, said: their commercial potential.

In addition to the cross-sectoral academic and strategic advice provided, the program will help AI innovators build global networks and provide an ideal window to external investment opportunities to help grow their business. Offers. The AI ​​Accelerator will have real economic impact by supporting both Scotland-based companies and international companies looking to operate here. Reflecting on his 60 years of world leadership in AI research, the University of Edinburgh looks forward to attracting the best applications from around the world.

Stuart Hannah, co-founder and CEO of MicroplateDx, which participated in AI Accelerator last year, adds: While we have been involved with many other accelerators in the past, the Edinburgh University program connects us with key investors and provides clear guidance and mentoring to help develop our business. It has been proven to be unique in that respect.

