10 Powerful Tricks of the Google Pixel Calculator App





As any self-respecting geek knows, calculators have long sported all sorts of nifty hidden tricks.

From the .7734 “HELLO” hack that delighted us all in elementary school to the more advanced graphic calculator goodness of our teens, these fanciful adders have always had their fair share of fun secrets for us. I came. know.

You might not know it yet, but the Google Pixel phone’s simple-looking calculator app continues that tradition.

Google’s Homemade Calculator app comes pre-installed by default on the company’s Pixel devices, but can also be manually downloaded to other Android phones and tablets. Open it.

But like many other services in the Android world, Pixel Calculator does much more than first met. And once you know exactly where to swipe, tap, and press, you can have all sorts of highly advanced, experience-enhancing superpowers at your fingertips forever.

[Psst: Got a Pixel? Check out my free Pixel Academy e-course to go beyond the calculator and uncover all sorts of advanced intelligence lurking within your favorite Googley phone!]

The Google Calculator app is primarily aimed at Pixels, but you can install it on your Android device and get all the same benefits.

Ready?

Google Pixel Calculator Trick #1: Hidden History

It’s an incredibly useful option at first, and I didn’t realize it existed until I accidentally stumbled upon it while swiping like a madman at random (as people tend to do) not long ago.

The Google Pixel Calculator app actually keeps a huge history of all the calculations you’ve done. And whether you’re using the app on a Pixel phone or another type of Android device, you can always easily review your past results and pull out previously entered numbers. I can.

All you have to do to get to that hidden area is swipe down on the box at the top of the calculator app. Swipe or flick the area once to boom. Displays the previous calculation.

JR

And that’s my fellow Numeric Ninja.

Google Pixel Calculator Trick #2: Deeper Time Machine

Be careful when you see your Pixel Calculator history. You can scroll within the same area of ​​the app, or swipe down again to go even deeper into the past with a few juggles. The more you swipe or scroll, the more history is revealed.

JR

Wow!

Google Pixel Calculator Trick #3: Instant Amnesia

If for some reason you want to clear the history of that calculation, you’ve occasionally experienced the embarrassment of numbers you don’t want to remember. Just tap the three-dot menu icon at the top of the Pixel Calculator app, next to the word “History” to bring up that area of ​​the app. This will pop up an option to completely erase your history and start over.

JR

But before you start cleaning up, consider how you can manipulate the data in the calculation history to bring the relevant data back into the present.

wit:

Google Pixel Calculator Trick #4: Restoring Calculations

One of my favorite Pixel Calculator tricks (and another I recently discovered) is that with one quick tap, you can send any individual number or complete calculation to the app’s active area to continuously the fact that it can be used.

With your calculation history open and visible, just tap the row you want, whether it’s a simple subtraction, a full-fledged formula, or a single number result. Whatever the shady sticky finger-pressed shape immediately appears in the main he window of the calculator app, so you can interact with it again.

JR

There are also more advanced ways to manipulate existing Calculator data…

Google Pixel Calculator Trick 5: Invisible Scratchpad

I’m not going to lie: this next one really surprised me when I found out while messing around with the app this week.

The Google Pixel Calculator app has an invisible scratchpad that allows you to save numbers and perform calculations on invisible numbers over time. It’s like a second virtual sheet of paper on which you can write down your results and continue working side by side, even if it’s not active or current on your screen.

Whenever you want to save a number, whether it’s in the active window of an app or somewhere in your history, hold your finger down on it for 1 second. A small menu that pops up with “Cut” and “Copy” shows a mysterious option called “MS”.

JR

It stands for Memory Store (and possibly Musty Stockroom). Tap it and the number you highlighted will be saved in the darkest and darkest corner of the app for later use.

Speaking of which…

Google Pixel Calculator Trick #6: Add Memory

By storing numbers in Pixel Calculator’s memory, you can continue working without actually being able to see the numbers in the app’s invisible scratchpad area.

If you hold your finger down from anywhere on the calculator, you’ll see “M+” as an option in the popup menu as long as something is already stored in the app’s memory.

Tap it to instantly add the number you highlighted to the total already in the calculator’s memory. We don’t see any clear signs that anything has happened, but rest assured.

You can do it as many times as you want to easily continuously add to the saved aggregation. As you can imagine, Winifred, there is another part to the equation.

Google Pixel Calculator Trick #7: Memory Subtraction

Please pick yourself up. In addition to adding numbers to the numbers stored in the Pixel Calculator app’s memory space, you can also use the same basic method to subtract from that total.

Press and hold your favorite phalanx on any number in the calculator’s active area or history.Now in the menu that appears[M-]Choose. The number you choose is subtracted from the current total of that invisible memory area.

And when you’re ready to reveal the results…

Google Pixel Calculator Trick #8: Recall

Make sure the active area of ​​the Pixel Calculator app is empty, then press and hold your finger anywhere on that blank window area.

As long as you’re using the memory-related features I mentioned earlier, you should see “MR” as an option right near your finger.

Tap it and say “Hocus Pocus” for a bonus.

JR

The current totals from the Scratchpad calculations magically appear right in front of the magically moist eyeballs.

mind. blew.

Google Pixel Calculator Trick #9: Fancy Functions

Before we call it a day, a little more calculator magic. First, in addition to the math basics, Google’s Calculator app offers more advanced features to enjoy working with numbers on Android. I need to know where to look to find them.

Tapping the innocuous-looking little downward-pointing carrot in the upper-right corner of the Pixel Calculator’s button area reveals a panel of hidden commands for many fancy features.

JR

And wait! There are more…

Google Pixel Calculator Trick #10: Math Magic

Once you’ve revealed the advanced features panel within Google’s Android Calculator app, you can go a step further and reveal more complex calculation options.

See the button in the advanced features panel labeled “INV”. Tap that suction cup, tap it well, and that advanced panel transforms again to give you a whole different clever pant power.

JR

Well, I will. Add all of this up and you have a much richer Android compute station, don’t you think?!

It’s a good thing not all calculator apps are created equal.

Don’t miss an ounce of Pixel magic. Sign up for my free Pixel Academy eCourse to discover tons of hidden features and time-saving tricks for his favorite Google-esque phone.

Copyright © 2023 IDG Communications, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.computerworld.com/article/3693870/google-pixel-calculator-app.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos