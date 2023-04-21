Conference on Digital Design – From Unique Identities to CBDC – Oslo Peace Institute





Photo: MIT-WPU

MIT-WPU/PRIO Conference

1-2 November 2023, MIT-WPU, Pune, India

Call for Papers

Co-hosted by the Maharashtra Institute of Technology – University for World Peace (MIT-WPU) and the Oslo Peace Institute (PRIO), the conference will focus on digital design at the heart of technological innovation in India – design that will define India’s future. increase. e-Government and e-Finance in India and abroad.

The MIT-WPU/PRIO conference on “Digital Design – From Unique IDs to CBDC” brought together researchers from a variety of backgrounds to explore the possibilities from biometric unique IDs (Aadhaar) to digital rupees (e or e- Explore Indian innovations up to Rs. India’s Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). The conference will provide academic discussion and ideas among researchers working in the digital, social and political nexus, both conceptually and empirically, on topics such as data protection and privacy, electronic finance and digital payments. aims to create an exchange of Increased use of identity, blockchain, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI) and the impact of e-government.

The conveners are Dr. Shild Kols, Project Leader of “e-Topia: China, India and Biometric Borders” at PRIO and Dr. Anjoo Sharan Upadhyaya, Distinguished Professor of Public Policy at MIT-WPU.

How to participate by paper

Abstracts of 300 words or less can be submitted by June 1, 2023 at the latest via the online form: https://forms.office.com/e/rd8kHFZEpG

Download the Call for Papers here: Call for Papers Digital Designs.pdf

Selected participants will be required to submit a 5,0008,000 word paper by September 15, 2023.

Virtual participation is not possible. Participants are responsible for their own travel and accommodation expenses.

A post-conference publication, including a selection of papers, is a possible outcome.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prio.org/news/3045 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos