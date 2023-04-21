ERG Seminar Series “Plastic Waste in Watersheds” by Dr. Jason Davison





Basin plastic waste

Microplastics have been found to persist in systems around the world, resulting in exorbitant remediation costs. Attempts to clean up marine plastic waste at sea seem futile. As such, recent research has shifted toward addressing the problem at terrestrial sources. This work demonstrates the feasibility of using particle tracking models coupled with parameter estimation software to predict plastic waste sources within the Anacostia watershed. The software was tested on both a slab tilt model and a more complex test basin to calculate numerical accuracy and precision. This increased complexity reduces the relative error of model predictions and facilitates the overall use of the software package. Additionally, this work presents a cloud-based object detection algorithm software package that computes the amount of suspended plastic on a large scale. This software is combined with our source identification program as a new predictor of plastic waste sources. The resulting source projections can be used to inform proper plastic waste management and to prioritize waste remediation in favor of mitigation efforts. The presentation will also include an in-depth discussion of STEM education, including developing campus he makerspaces, self-efficacy in first-year programs, and the impact of project-based learning on students.

About Dr. Jason Davison Jason Davison is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at The Catholic University of America. Jason’s work focuses on microplastics, numerical modeling, environmental policy, and his STEM education. He is the director of his AnthroHydro research group and his RAISE: Research and Innovative STEM Education program. Previously, he was a postdoctoral scientist at Aquanty Inc., studying Canadian water resources and the impact of global climate change. Jason received his PhD in Environmental Earth Science from the University of Waterloo in 2017, with research focused on integrated atmospheric, surface, and subsurface water flow models. He holds a master’s degree in environmental fluid mechanics and hydrology from Stanford University and a bachelor’s degree in civil and environmental engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uwaterloo.ca/events/events/erg-seminar-series-dr-jason-davison-titled-plastic-waste The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos