With Google Deepmind, Pichai goes all out





summary

Google Brain and Deepmind form Google Deepmind, with a renewed focus on developing large-scale multimodal models.

Deepmind was founded in 2010 by Demis Hassabis and Shane Legg. The company was acquired by Google in 2014, but has remained mostly independent from Google.

In March, The Information reported that Google’s internal AI team, Google Brain, was working with Deepmind for a secret Gemini project.

Google Brain + DeepMind = Google DeepMind

Today, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Deepmind CEO Hassabis have announced the merger of Google Brain and Deepmind to form Google Deepmind. It marks the end of an era.

advertisement

THE DECODER Newsletter

The most important AI news straight to your inbox.

✓ Weekly

✓ Free

✓ Cancel anytime

Hassabis will become CEO of Google Deepmind, and former Google Brain head Jeff Dean will become chief scientist of the new company, reporting directly to Pichai.

“Jeff will work with Demis to help set the future direction of AI research and lead the most important and strategic technology projects related to AI. It will be a modal AI model,” said Pichai.

The Google Brain and Deepmind teams have jointly developed many influential AI technologies over the years, including Transformer and Deep Reinforcement Learning. However, many of the scientists involved at the time left the company, and some even launched their own AI startups.

“Get to the future faster”

“We see a real opportunity to deliver AI research and products that dramatically improve the lives of billions of people, transform industries, advance science, and serve diverse communities,” Hassabis said. “By creating Google DeepMind, we believe we can reach that future faster.”

Combining this team with Google’s computing resources will greatly accelerate its own AI development, Pichai said. This his AI development is clearly about scale and multimodality.

recommendation

The move is part of a larger restructuring of the company, which appeared to have been caught off guard by the success of OpenAI and Microsoft’s AI before developing its own chatbot, Bard, and creating its own AI in the cloud and workspace. It provides a model and aims to: Revolutionize search with the “Magi” AI project.

path and result

The focus on multimodal models is consistent with current trends being followed by other AI companies such as OpenAI and Germany’s Aleph Alpha. Dean presented the future of Google’s multimodal AI a few years ago at Pathways. From a Pichai perspective, this makes economic sense. Because it is not yet clear whether the problem of large-scale (multimodal) language models such as hallucinations is a teething problem or an insurmountable obstacle, but if OpenAI, Nvidia, AI21Labs, Amazon or Aleph Alpha because it shows That many industries are very interested in this technology.

Pichai himself believes Google can solve Bard & Co’s problems in a recent interview with 60 Minutes. However, due to administrative proceedings against his OpenAI by the German data protection authority, Google may face another problem separate from his AI hallucinations.

With so much on its plate, it remains to be seen whether Google Deepmind will have the resources to continue supporting open source projects such as AlphaFold 2 and keep research projects away from multimodal models.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://the-decoder.com/with-google-deepmind-pichai-is-putting-all-his-chips-on-one-card/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos