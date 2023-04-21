



Until the early 1990s, airlines and travelers had a choice of flying the most suitable aircraft for their region, route, and service category. The types of aircraft were also diverse. We have small, medium, large, regional, short-haul, long-haul and transcontinental aircraft, with best-of-breed feature deployments to improve revenue dynamics.

Established aircraft manufacturers such as SAAB’s SAAB340, CASA Spain’s 212 and 235 in the early 90’s. Fokker from Fokker 50 and Fokker 100. The Dornier with the superior 328 and 328Jet, the McDonnell Douglas with the proven MD90 and the forward-thinking MD11 were aircraft that offered unparalleled reliability, efficiency, performance and an enhanced travel experience.

The reason is that aircraft manufacturers have listened to the field, listened to what airlines and travelers want, and focused on newer technology, safety, lower carbon emissions, operational economics, and rarely broken aircraft. Because we innovated with revolutionary new components.

foie gras technology

Sadly this no longer exists today. Innovation in aircraft and engine technology came almost at the moment when American aircraft manufacturer Boeing acquired McDonnell Douglas and Aerospatial France merged Deutsch Aerospace, Casa Spain and Alenia Aerospazia Italia. Increased presence. As for Fokker, Bombardier, and his SAAB, it is now widely known that among the more stringent lending controls and influence of global leasing and banking by the same banks that funded Aircraft Maker Acquisitions ran aground on

It brings us to a world today where aircraft are being tweaked and tinkered with new products to compete, be updated and retrofitted. Foie gras technology that the aircraft didn’t really need. In aerospace aircraft manufacturing, as in the automotive sector, there is a clear distinction between refreshes, upgrades, and entirely new model designs. After McDonnell Douglas was acquired, Boeing put an end to all innovation in the airliner sector and, for the record, his three outstanding aircraft families of the MD 88 and MD 90 and his MD11 were closed. rice field. The pinnacle of the Boeing family, the Single-Aisle 757, ended to enhance his 1970s baseline design called Model 737, now known as MAX.

Unfortunately, engine makers have followed a very similar path and haven’t really unveiled newer clean seat design engines with improved metal technology. Instead, they’re constantly updating, upgrading, and tinkering with older engines to suit markets and aircraft manufacturers that don’t want to get out of complacency. For engine manufacturers who eventually introduced new engines, metal and metallurgical technology was not innovating with new materials and better alloys. Instead, the same carbon steels, steel alloys, and Created by CAD/CAM using Titanium.

If it’s not broken, don’t fix it

The Boeing 737NG didn’t need the MAX, and the MAX didn’t really need fly-by-wire technology. Nor did it need a new engine. The 737NG was so well designed that the flight controls and push-pull rods with counterweights and servos worked flawlessly and worked the best they could. Ideally, when the Boeing 737NG needs a much-needed update and a new version, it is the proven and reliable Boeing 757 platform that offers the world an entirely new cabin class and comfort level. It should have been an aircraft. Similarly, Airbus didn’t really need the New-Engine-Option either, as the existing V2500 and CFM 56-6C engines were efficient enough to fit the world through 2030. Address future carbon emissions and noise pollution legislation.

Use styling gel, you idiot!

The emergence of low-cost airlines, fueled by globalization, has created a need to fly more passengers to more destinations. At the same time, we needed to leverage volume and seat inventory to minimize the net cost of travel. As newer, agile, and more market-oriented airlines take off, demand for single- and double-aisle airliners soars, creating a frenzy for aircraft manufacturers to offer the most suitable, modern, and superior aircraft. It’s become something. , which meant absolutely nothing.

Better didn’t necessarily mean New , so we ran into a problem here. Instead, it meant, at best, a cosmetic change and a bit of make-up for a trusty old lady. focused its energy on It is not a brand new product design without major upgrades or complete replacements of the landing, air conditioning pack, hydraulic, electrical, pneumatic or avionics systems, design improvements or improvements to how the aircraft flies. Operating costs have taken center stage. Lowest meant best and best didn’t really mean latest.

It takes 5 mighty Airframers to sustain global air transport

Global air travel is typically growing twice as large as GDP, growing at a rate of 9-15% per year. To sustain this level of growth, airlines and travelers need aircraft that perform well with newer and improved technology. Not just LED lights.

As we have seen, the duopoly will add a large number of new aircraft families to the world of commercial airliner transportation. In aviation, the first step in finding a solution is acknowledging the problem. The longtime engine maker has admitted its new engine series fell short of its mark and will be back on the drawing board next time to improve the quality of the metal so it doesn’t crack.

Currently, there is a subliminal shift underway towards a duopoly unless the foreign policies of India, the US and the EU wreak havoc on geopolitics. For starters, Brazilian aircraft Embraer plans to introduce a regional turboprop aircraft with an all-new clean-sheet design, with maiden flight by 2026 and commercial commercial service by 2030. Despite all the heavy lobbying, trade embargoes and harsh foreign policy, China’s COMAC ARJ 21, 919 and 929 are very good, reliable and efficient aircraft. So is the Russian Sukhoi Jet 100.

You don’t need advanced rocket science to get it right. What COMAC and Sukhoi have done is learn from the mistakes of Boeing and Airbus and come up with radically improved components, parts and materials that will allow aircraft systems to operate in a wider range of environmental conditions than just the United States and pristine Europe. All it needed to do was innovate the way it was done. And of course, take inspiration from McDonnell Douglas (ARJ21) and his Dreamliner 787 proven design.

Airlines, travelers, and aircraft and engine leasing businesses are unable to sustain future market and growing demand due to constant breakdowns in aircraft, aircraft parts, and engines. So unless the U.S. kisses China and Russia to make amends, the view will continue that Boeing and Airbus don’t care.

I hope they are listening!

(Mark D Martin is CEO of Martin Consulting and a member of the Royal Aeronautical Society.)

Disclaimer: The views above are those of the author. They don’t necessarily reflect his DH views.

