The Register, where Google helps Bard generate ads





With the rise of ChatGPT, Bing Chat, and Google’s Bard, generative AI seems inevitable and will soon be used in many of the advertisements we see on the internet.

Citing an internal presentation titled “AI-Powered Advertising,” the Financial Times reported that Google will auto-generate ads from its customers’ marketing materials, and in doing so will unlock a “world of creativity.” We plan to deploy generative AI tools on our platform. 2023. “

AI is said to not only create text and image ads, but also generate targets and sales targets to help advertisers track the effectiveness of their campaigns. The platform is said to use the same underlying technology as Google’s Bard chatbot, which was announced in March.

Google didn’t mention the availability of new generative AI tools, but a spokesperson told The Register that auto-generated or auto-enhanced ads are based on an advertiser’s existing assets, ads, or landing pages. , says it eliminates the possibility of digital hallucinations. It may spread “inaccurate information”.

“AI has been the foundation of our advertising business for more than a decade, helping our partners leverage content from landing pages and existing creatives to show potential customers the most relevant ads. We are already backing it,” a Google spokesperson wrote in an email. register. “We continue to explore how AI can further transform existing advertiser assets to make campaigns as impactful as possible.”

The idea of ​​Google adopting generative AI technology, including large-scale language models, to power its advertising business should come as no surprise. The company employs various forms of his AI/ML in platforms such as bidding, query matching, and P-MAX campaigns. The latter, he introduced in 2020, generates fully automated campaigns on when, where and how to place ads.

But Google isn’t the only company planning to roll out generative AI advertising tools to its customers. Earlier this month, Facebook parent company Meta revealed it was building its own generative AI advertising platform. Social network ad tech is set to emerge later this year.

Meanwhile, Microsoft, no stranger to ChatGPT and GPT4 creator OpenAI, has reportedly approached advertisers about having their websites and services appear in Bing chatbot queries. This approach, as we reported in March, has caused some to fear that increased chatbot usage may actually reduce ad visibility.

It remains to be seen if Microsoft plans to leverage its own AI infrastructure to generate the ads itself, or if it’s content to just squeeze traditional ads into AI-generated answers. Given Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s comments on his Bing Chat launch and the opportunity to disrupt the online search and advertising status quo, we’re betting on the former.

Register asked Microsoft if the company intends to follow the example of Google and Meta. We will let you know when we get a substantive answer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theregister.com/2023/04/21/google_bard_ai/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos