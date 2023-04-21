Evolving Career Paths for AI and Regulatory Professionals





Kingsley Gate partner Ivan Lim assesses the impact of AI on regulatory professionals in the life sciences sector.

Are there jobs safe from the effects of artificial intelligence? According to a study on the impact of robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) on the job market by HEC Lausanne, Business School of the University of Lausanne and Institute for Intelligent Systems at EPFL, Switzerland And professions such as medical device technicians, neurodiagnostic technicians, and medical device specialists are at risk of being significantly impacted by AI-based automation.

But what about regulatory and healthcare professionals? As advances in AI begin to impact younger roles in these fields, what ramifications might we see in career development and the resulting What potential risks and opportunities might emerge?

Just as we have already seen the potential of AI in streamlining the drug discovery process, predictive modeling, and business development spending, AI will also begin to impact medical and regulatory affairs. complicated.

In regulatory matters, this complexity has been compounded by the emergence of breakthrough cell and gene therapies, the vast increase in the amount of data sets available, the number of drugs in clinical research, and the vast amount of data published by regulatory agencies. caused by factors such as the material of According to a Seagate report, the Healthcare Data Sphere expects him to grow at his CAGR of 36% between 2018 and 2025, doubling every few years.

From an operational perspective, AI is now impacting lower and mid-level roles, and AI is increasingly being used to reduce repetitive tasks, especially in roles that involve managing data (such as trial data). It is designed to be This trend of automating how data is collected, collated and analyzed is only accelerating.

But it’s not just data analytics that’s being affected by AI. AI is already central to the business of many medical technology and healthcare innovators. For example, companies like Intuitive, a market leader in robotic-assisted surgery systems, healthcare technology company Medtronic, or medical device maker Stryker expect job seekers to have some awareness of AI. I expect AI-related skills to be listed in the job specifications of organizations that: these are.

Another sector that has seen demand for medical and regulatory professionals who understand AI is in technology. Alphabet (Google’s parent company), Amazon, Apple, IBM Healthcare and Microsoft are all investing in the niche healthcare sector and need to attract healthcare professionals with data/AI experience. Needless to say, this only exacerbates the talent shortage. Especially since tech giants are often ready to offer higher salaries than traditional medical devices, life sciences, or the pharmaceutical business.

As data science skills become increasingly important, we encourage those early or mid-career in regulatory and healthcare to consider AI-related courses and certifications as a career investment. And while a candidate’s overall career experience remains important for senior positions, that will change in the future as AI and data tools begin to play an ever-greater role in the operations of global organizations. Try to stay abreast of recent developments in data science and AI through formal learning, reading media articles, and talking to knowledgeable industry colleagues.

When it comes to healthcare professionals, the talent pool is small and individuals with relevant expertise, whether AI-savvy or not, are in high demand. This also means that a CMO can expect him to earn 15-25% more than a comparable Chief Regulatory Officer. That said, her CMO candidates who can demonstrate an understanding of the potential of AI and how it can help the medical department handle complex processes and support agile decision-making outperform those who don’t. can definitely get the upper hand. Fast-forward a few years and there’s no doubt that evidence-based analytics, data tools, and a good grasp of their impact on healthcare will become increasingly important in the CMO’s role.

If I interviewed CMOs today, they would share their thoughts on how data and AI could impact their roles and the mandate of the wider healthcare practice, and how certain tools would work. I hope you have some understanding of . Used in production context. Even better if you can give examples of some projects they were directly or indirectly involved in.

Conclusion

At the highest levels of board appointments, such as the CEO, chairman, and NED, business leaders demonstrate an understanding of how AI will impact their business’ operating models and processes must be able to However, when it comes to future regulatory functions, there is debate about the long-term impact of AI and the extent to which it will replace the human component of various tasks and responsibilities.

This was a topic discussed by Sorcero, an expert in medical affairs and regulatory affairs, in their white paper “AI in Medical Affairs and Regulatory Affairs Trends for 2022”. Using tools will create a bolder and more agile generation of medical affairs leaders. And this transforms Medical Affairs from a support function for the biopharmaceutical industry to one of strategic value.

It is clear that AI will enhance the role of regulatory professionals moving up the career ladder by enabling automation of routine tasks, leaving more room for developing the non-technical aspects of the role. In terms of attracting and retaining qualified regulatory professionals, this is a good thing.

