Ronaldo loses verified status on Twitter, US basketball star LeBron James remains





(Reuters) – Twitter said on Thursday that celebrities including pop icon Beyoncé, Microsoft (MSFT.O) co-founder Bill Gates and Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo lost their verified status, prompting users to They started removing the traditional blue checkmarks from their profiles.

Pope Francis, who lost his blue checkmark on Thursday, was later given a gray verification checkmark by Twitter.

Some, like basketball star LeBron James and author Stephen King, still had their checkmarks.

“The Shining” author King previously tweeted that Musk’s chemistry with Twitter sucked, saying, “My Twitter account says I’m subscribed to Twitter Blue. No, my twitter account says I’m giving my phone number. I’m not.”

Musk tweeted him, “You’re welcome Namaste,” with a crossed emoji.

According to The Verge, James previously said he wouldn’t pay for certification, but he didn’t pay to keep the checkmark.

Musk separately tweeted: “I personally pay some expenses.” He then tweeted, “Just Shatner, LeBron, King,” last month forcing him to pay to keep the blue checkmark. You mentioned Star Trek actor William Shatner, who complained that he was ripped off.

[1/4]Football Soccer – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group J – Portugal v Liechtenstein – Estadio Jose Alvarade, Lisbon, Portugal – 23 March 2023, Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the warm-up before the match REUTERS/Pedro Nunes/ File Photo

Among those who lost their badges were former US President Donald Trump and reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

Under Musk’s ownership, Twitter has changed the way it handed out the coveted blue checkmarks that were previously awarded to prominent individuals, journalists, executives, politicians, and organizations after verifying their identity. They served as a mark of authenticity.

Musk said in November that Twitter would start charging badges $8 per month to increase revenue streams beyond advertising.

The company has since offered checkmarks in other colors. Gold for corporations, gray for governments, multilateral organizations and officials.

Twitter on Friday also removed the “government-funded” label from the accounts of US-based National Public Radio (NPR), British Broadcasting Corp, and public broadcaster Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).

It tagged the accounts of Xinhua News and journalists associated with government-backed publications as “Chinese state-owned media.”

NPR has stopped posting content to 52 official Twitter feeds. This was after a social networking company labeled his NPR a “national media” and later a “government-funded media.”

The CBC also suspended its activity on Twitter and clashed with Musk over the platform’s definition of “government funding.”

Reported by Yuvraj Malik, Bangalore. Edited by Stephen Coates

