



Third-party cookies do not crumble easily.

In 2021, Google announced that it will be phasing out third-party cookies in the Chrome internet browser in 2022. Since there were no replacements in 2022, we postponed the disappearance until 2024. And now another delay could be on the horizon.

A cookieless future is still hopeful, but what does that mean for marketers (and @Google)? Ask @Robert_Rose via @CMIContent.click to tweet

But while pieces of personal data leave trails that marketers and advertisers can follow, Google is still hoping and experimenting with a cookie-free future.

Should I adjust my content marketing to accommodate their findings, or should I do something else?

CMI Chief Strategy Advisor Robert Rose believes: Hear what he has to say in his CMI News video this week, or keep reading for highlights.

What will Google offer after cookies are gone?

In January 2022, Google announced the FLEDGE First Locally Executed Decisions over Groups Experiment. It would be too long to describe the 5-component system in detail. Yet, ostensibly, it divides users (that is, people who surf the Web) into interest groups based on their content consumption. Advertisers can target groups of interest in a topic rather than individuals.

But in the advertising world, publishers who primarily sell ads didn’t think FLEDGE was all that great. As such, Google evolved his FLEDGE into a Protected Audience API, which he shared earlier this month.

Now, if this story blows your mind, that’s okay. But let’s break down the more specifics Google shared this past week. Announcing ad test results for Interest-Based Audience Solutions. They use Google’s Privacy Sandbox Topic API to draw on a largely anonymous and aggregated set of internet data. We also use first party identifiers, such as publisher-provided IDs.

This experiment evaluated the performance of advertising using data from third-party cookies and an interest-based audience solution with privacy-preserving signals. Ad spend for internet-based audience results decreased by 1% to 3% compared to third-party cookie results. However, click-through rates remained within 90% of where they are today.

The experiment shows that the results of advertising using interest-based audience solutions are not as good or worse than those using third-party cookies.

@Robert_Rose, via @CMIContent, in @Google’s tests, tested ads using interest-based audience solutions compared to 3rd party cookies with decent results .click to tweet

Is that good news?

These experiments show improvements in interest-based audience solutions, but they’re actually asking the wrong questions, said Robert Rose, CMI’s Chief Strategy Advisor.

cookie indifference

Google’s experimentation with and marketers’ interest in cookieless solutions stems from the belief that using third-party cookies to target audiences is the best choice.

But that conclusion doesn’t match the research, says Robert.

A 2019 study found that publishers accessing users’ cookies can increase revenue by about 4%. This equates to $0.00008 per ad.

According to a 2019 study, having user cookies leads to an additional revenue of approximately $0.00008 per ad, @Robert_Rose said via @CMIContent.click to tweet

Combining this finding with the research of Dr. Augustine Hu, the importance of cookies is greatly diminished. Fou found that while more relevant advertising (i.e., targeting publication categories frequently visited by audiences) was effective, hyper-targeting via personal information was more effective when the parameters of the data were his three was found to be less effective when exceeded.

So Robert asked:

It’s clearly not a publisher. Could it be that big platforms like Google and Facebook are aggregating the data?

No cookie exchange required

With all that said, marketers need to take a breather. Stop worrying about cookie replacement discussions and start your own experiments.

It tests the performance of branded advertising, content sponsorships, and other forms of paid media that don’t use third-party cookies or targets, says Robert.

He also recommends investing more resources and time into developing first-party data. That way, you don’t have to worry about advertising platforms and can better target and personalize the content your ads link to.

What are you doing with targeted advertising? How are you coping with the upcoming demise of third-party cookies? Let us know in the comments.

Subscribe to our weekday or weekly CMI emails to get some rose colored glasses in your inbox each week.

Curated relevant content:

Cover image by Joseph Kalinowski/Content Marketing Institute

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://contentmarketinginstitute.com/articles/google-experiment-cookie-less-future The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos