OKFB and Partners Launch Rural and Agri Business Accelerator Program to Promote Rural Innovation





The Oklahoma Farm Bureau, along with national and state-level partners, is involved in the Oklahoma Grassroots Rural Development Initiative, a rural economic development initiative aimed at fostering innovation, diversifying farmer opportunities, and creating jobs in rural Oklahoma. We are proud to launch the &Ag Business Accelerator.

At the heart of this initiative are two independent business development pipelines that connect Oklahoma’s local innovators and ventures with investment and business support to enable the next generation of Oklahoma ingenuity.

Driven by national partner AgLaunch initiative, the Cultivate Oklahoma Agriculture Innovation Pipeline is working with the Ag Ventures Alliance, an agricultural cooperative that invests in agricultural technology startups, to develop new opportunities for farmers in Oklahoma. or focus on innovation and technology with production agriculture applications. Cultivate Oklahoma is a farmer-focused pipeline that builds a network of innovative farmers to foster and scale the next generation of farming technology.

The Activate Oklahoma Rural Innovation Pipeline brings rural entrepreneurs to Oklahoma through a curriculum provided by the Oklahoma Small Business Development Center, created to help innovators navigate the business environment and bring their ideas and technologies to market. Connect with resources based in

Graduates of the Activate Oklahoma pipeline are eligible for the opportunity to pitch their innovation, technology or venture to a panel of investment capital partners and receive equity investment in the company. Ventures that complete Cultivate Oklahoma will have the opportunity to be selected by a panel of Oklahoma farmers and peers within the Farmer Network to participate in his AgLaunch365 accelerator nationwide and receive pre-seed stage equity investment.

Each Pipeline features a bootcamp-style program featuring a diverse curriculum that provides businesses with business resources, input from business development professionals, and mentorship connections. Cultivate Oklahoma programming will run from June to September and Activate Oklahoma programming will run from June to November, but is subject to change based on programming needs.

To apply, a company must have operations, investments, or influence in Oklahoma and be located in a community with a population of 50,000 or less.

Applications for the Cultivate Oklahoma and Activate Oklahoma pipelines are being accepted from April 21 through May 19, and participants will be selected by June 9.

Oklahoma Grassroots Rural and Ag Business Accelerators program partners include Oklahoma Farm Bureau, AgLaunch, Oklahoma CareerTech, Oklahoma SBDC, Oklahoma i2E, Oklahoma State University’s Food and Agricultural Products Center, Noble Research Institute and Cortado Ventures.

The Oklahoma Grassroots Rural and Agribusiness Accelerator Program is made possible by initial funding from the Oklahoma Science and Technology Advancement Center. Additional investments are expected from other partners.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.okfarmbureau.org/news/okfb-partners-launch-rural-and-ag-business-accelerator-programs-to-foster-rural-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos