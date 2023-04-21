11 smart prompts to get more out of Google Bard





ChatGPT may claim most of the generative AI headlines, but Google has its own Large Language Model (LLM) chatbot called Bard. You can sign up at bard.google.com. It’s described as still , but it’s capable of writing poetry, solving puzzles, giving travel advice, and much more.

Like ChatGPT, using Bard is not difficult. Just start typing. However, there are some tips for getting the most out of the app and generating the responses you’re looking for.

The following suggestions will get you off to a great start with Bard. Note that you can edit the prompt using the pencil icon that appears next to the prompt (Bard will adjust the output accordingly).[他のドラフトを表示]You can also click the dropdown menu to see variations of the bard’s answer.

give something to the bard

Bards can generate ideas and text from virtually nothing, but the more information you include in your prompts, the better the results. An example Bard herself suggests is Art perfecting her studio’s tagline, rather than generating the entire tagline on her own.

You may want to make a copy to illustrate a particular product. Try writing half yourself and letting Bard do the rest. You should be able to take the information provided and adjust your response accordingly.

have a conversation

Since the bard is a conversational tool, you can ask it to develop or refine its ideas. For example, request that the language used be more exciting or simpler, focus on specific details of the response, or explain specific points you are unsure of.

You can also have the bard converse with itself. This can lead to some very interesting results. Role-play her two friends discussing the merits of Android and her iOS, and the pros and cons of communism and capitalism.

Bards can speak to themselves.

Google by David Nield

Compare articles and documents

One of Google Bards’ neatest tricks is its ability to analyze and absorb the text of web articles (probably because Google has been crawling the web for years). This is useful in various scenarios, such as when you need to get a summary of a long article or simplify a complex topic.

Another way to use this feature is to have Bard compare two news reports or product reviews. It summarizes the differences in perspective and tone, tells you things like details that are in one article that the other lacks.

added some details

Ask for activity ideas to visit a particular city and for even more relevant results, add how many people and how old they are and add specific responses Certain answers can be improved. Recipe suggestions are another example. You can tell the bard how much time you want to spend cooking, how many people you want to cook for, or what ingredients are available.

Adding more detail makes the bard more accurate.

Google by David Nield

rewrite existing material

Bard doesn’t just help you generate text from scratch. It also does a decent job of rewriting what already exists. This might be a good angle to take when prompting. can be adapted to You can also translate the text into another language.

Spreadsheet help

Google Bard is pretty adept when it comes to spreadsheet formulas. If you explain what you’re trying to do (for example, summing a column of numbers or finding an average), it will tell you exactly how to get that result. For example, you may find that there are multiple ways to do something through the program’s menus or by typing directly into the program. Be sure to tell us what spreadsheet application you’re using.

Do a Google search

Bard may provide better answers than you would get by doing the same query in a Google search. Think of all the reasons to type something into that little Google box. to ascertain the facts. Get recommendations. Find new things to watch, read, and hear. Research someone’s background. and so on.

For many of the most popular searches, Google tends to provide jumbled collections of SEO-optimized pages that are difficult to dig into and may not contain the information you need. At Bard, everything is short and concise, but be aware that factual inaccuracies can creep in. Always double-check the sources AI uses when providing information.

