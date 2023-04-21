5 Most Popular Innovation Stories in Houston This Week





Editor’s Note: Another week has passed and it’s time to round up the top headlines of the past few days. InnovationMap’s Trending Houston Tech and Startup News included Houston Startup His App Launch and Expansion, Houston Innovation His News Roundup, and more.

Mobile ordering technology company expands to five Houston hospitals

More Houston-area hospital workers now have access to this Houston startup’s mobile ordering platform. Image courtesy of Rivalry Tech

More Houston hospital workers now have access to on-demand mobile ordering, thanks to a Houston startup.

Houston-based Rivalry Tech has deployed its mobile ordering platform, myEATz, to five cafes at Houston Methodist Hospital. Hospital employees can now order food and drinks from the myEATz app or web platform.

The platform is currently available at Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Methodist Continuing Care Hospital, and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.

Rivalry Tech CEO and co-founder Aaron Knape said in a news release: “MyEATz not only provides access to onsite food and beverage options, but also encourages employees to take meal breaks to recharge and make the most of their breaks.” Read more.

Houston Innovator Launches Holistic Health and Cognitive Care App

The myAvos app is designed by behavioral health scientists to help you live a healthier, longer life. Photo via Canva

Meet Laura. She’s not human, but she could be the key to healthy aging.She’s digital her wellness her coach for myAvos, a groundbreaking app that launched this week from OptiChroniX.

Meet Le Dam, the woman behind the app. Dam is a medical doctor and also her CEO and co-founder of OptiChroniX. While practicing medicine in her native Australia, Dam discovered that her life of prescribing medicine to patients who were already ill was not the way she imagined helping people. She realized that prevention using the five pillars of healthy aging—nutrition, activity, sleep, wellness, and stress—is how patients enter old age healthy and happy. I knew

After leaving Houston when she was young, she returned to California where she lived and worked at a startup with the goal of one day leading her own company. She met her Switzerland-based COO and co-founder Rene Gilvert on her LinkedIn.

He was looking for a doctor to join his startup, Damm recalls. We were so well matched that we decided to join forces. The team is now working remotely in locations as diverse as Houston’s dam home to Portugal. read more.

Aramco joins Houston climate technology incubator in major partnership

In its role as a terawatt partner, Aramco America will have access to activities within Greentown’s industry and entrepreneurial networks. Photo credit: greentownlabs.com

Aramco Americas, a division of Saudi Arabia’s energy giant based in Houston, has joined climate tech incubator Greentown Labs as a premier partner.

Aramco is committed to advancing technology solutions to reduce our carbon footprint. Aramco’s Americas president and CEO, Nabeel AlAfaleg, said his partnership with Greentown Labs will deepen his ongoing engagement with climate technology innovators and start-ups.

In its role as a terawatt partner, Aramco America will have access to activities within Greentown’s industry and entrepreneurial networks. In addition, Aramco America will join her Greentowns Industry Leadership Council, an advisory group. Jim Sledzik, Managing Director of Aramco Ventures North America, serves on the Council. read more.

Fast-growing start-up with carbon-free solutions establishes pilot plant in Houston

The opening of the pilot plant marks the debut as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Cemvitas eCO2 business. Photo credit: Cemvita

Cleantech startup Cembita set up a pilot plant in its hometown of Houston to develop technology that turns carbon emissions into feedstocks, products like fertilizers, plastics, methane and fuels.

The opening of the pilot plant marks the debut as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Cemvitas eCO2 business. The term eCO2 refers to a method of measuring equivalent carbon dioxide, or a combination of carbon dioxide and a greenhouse gas such as methane.

With a capacity of over 14,000 gallons, the plant produces eCO2 oil, an alternative to soybean oil. The company has already shipped samples of his eCO2 products to customers including renewable fuel companies and plastic manufacturers. read more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://houston.innovationmap.com/trending-houston-innovation-news-04-21-23-2659887357.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos