Former Tesla and Google X execs close $20M in CDR Tech





Ebb Carbon, an ocean-based carbon dioxide removal (CDR) company founded by former Tesla and Google X executives, has secured $20 million in funding to develop and deploy its technology.

The investment raised by Ebb Carbon in its Series A round is the largest ever in ocean-based CDR technology. It was raised in two closes led by Prelude Ventures and Evok Innovations.

At its second closing, the company has raised $23 million in total funding, with a seed round valued at $3 million. Participating in the recent investment round were investors from Incite, Congruent and Grantham.

Commenting on the Prelude Ventures investment, Managing Director and Co-Founder Gabriel Kra said:

team [Ebb] has previously demonstrated the ability to build and scale industrial machines and has invented a technology that is the lowest cost solution for marine carbon dioxide removal.

What is ocean-based carbon removal?

The goal of this type of CDR is to enhance and speed up the ocean’s natural ability to permanently capture and store CO2.

Reducing carbon emissions is essential, but not sufficient to meet the climate targets set by the Paris Agreement. The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has revealed that the CO2 we are already emitting must be removed to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

There are various CDR technologies currently in progress or in development to do the job. One example is Direct Air Capture (DAC), which captures CO2 directly and extracts it for permanent underground storage.

Ocean-based CDR differs from these techniques in that it is a two-step process (capture and storage). In addition, it reduces energy usage requirements, streamlines storage and offers one of the most cost-effective ways to remove CO2.

The ocean constantly absorbs and stores CO2 from the atmosphere. But rising levels of this gas not only change the climate, but also make the oceans more acidic. This effectively puts marine life on the brink of extinction and plagues coastal communities.

Ebb Carbon is a California-based start-up pioneering new methods of carbon removal using electrochemistry.

Ebb Carbon and its CDR solution

Ebb Carbon was founded by scientists and climate technology veterans with a team of chemists, engineers, physicists, oceanographers and more. Together, they have over 60 years of experience developing clean technologies at SolarCity, Tesla, and Google X.

Ebb Carbon CEO and co-founder Ben Tarbell commented on the funding:

The sea is a natural and underutilized ally in this battle. Our approach combines capture and storage into one step by accelerating naturally occurring processes that benefit from the vastness of the ocean surface area. This allows for one of the lowest cost solutions for large-scale removal of her CO2 from the atmosphere.

CDR has developed one of the most promising solutions for carbon removal on the gigaton scale. It uses electrochemical ocean alkalinity enhancement technology and has been pledged to purchase carbon removal credits from Stripe.

Ebb’s solutions accelerate a natural process called ocean alkalization that restores ocean chemistry and safely absorbs CO2. It then converts the captured CO2 into bicarbonate, a safe and stable form of gas.

Alkalinization of the ocean occurs naturally over millions of years, but the Ebbs electrochemical system enhances it in a fraction of the time. Patented CDR technology rearranges salt and water molecules and turn them into acidic and weakly alkaline salt solutions.

After removing the acidity from the seawater, Ebb returns the alkaline seawater to the ocean where it mimics the natural alkalization process.

Ocean deacidification: Alkalinity returned to the ocean acts like an antacid, locally reducing ocean acidity. Permanent Carbon Storage: Bicarbonate exists naturally in the ocean and can store CO2 for over 10,000 years. Additional carbon removal: The ocean pulls more CO2 out of the air when the CO2 in seawater is converted to bicarbonate. How the Ebb CDR System Works

Ebbs marine-based CDR systems are modular, can process seawater directly from the ocean, and can be installed near any industrial saltwater source. These include desalination plants, aquaculture or energy production facilities that use seawater for cooling.

Here’s how the proprietary Ebb Carbon ocean-based CDR system works.

Ebb’s Electrochemical Marine Alkalinity Enhancement Process

As more CO2 becomes trapped as bicarbonate, the ocean naturally equilibrates, sequestering more CO2 from the air. Ebb uses sensors and software to measure and monitor the pH level and amount of alkalinity produced. The data they produce is important for measuring and verifying the amount of CO2 removed by the system.

Accurate and validated data is also important for companies to claim corresponding carbon credits. Earn 1 carbon credit for every tonne of CO2 your system removes.

With a recent $20 million investment, Ebb begins rolling out its first systems. One later this year he will be capable of removing 100 tons of CO2, and the other system will augment his 1,000 tons removal capacity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://carboncredits.com/former-executives-of-tesla-and-google-x-close-20m-for-ebb-carbon-cdr-tech/

