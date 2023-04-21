RTIH’s biggest retail tech news story of the week — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





2. IKEA prepares to make its biggest ever investment in the US as it looks to grow omnichannel retail

Ingka Group, IKEA’s largest retailer, has announced that it will invest more than $2.2 billion in omnichannel growth in the US over the next three years.

The company will make its largest investment in nearly four decades of operations in the country, opening new stores and locations, strengthening its fulfillment network and enhancing its product offerings.

We aim to get closer to our customers, both physically and digitally.

The first phase will open eight new stores, nine planning and ordering points, and plans to create more than 2,000 jobs. IKEA US also announced new stores scheduled to open this summer in San Francisco, California and Arlington, Virginia.

3. Halfords Uses Juniper Networks AI-Driven Wired and Wireless Access Solutions for Digital Push

Halfords adopts Juniper Networks AI-powered wired and wireless access solutions for its stores, garages and offices.

Retailers have invested heavily to accelerate their digital transformation, leveraging the benefits of Mist AI and the cloud to create better commercial services and a unified, omnichannel retail experience for their customers said.

Halfords saw a 100% reduction in network-related trouble tickets and a 35% improvement in uptime for its completed garages and stores.

Mist AI works with Juniper access points to bring Wi-Fi 6 and virtual Bluetooth LE services to Halfords staff and customers’ smartphones, point-of-sale devices, in-store video displays and other connected devices.

Juniper’s EX Series switches provide access to wired devices with AI-driven automation and insights for provisioning, troubleshooting, and operations.

Marvis, a virtual network assistant driven by Mist AI, provides actions for autonomous driving network operations for fault identification and correction.

Halfords plans to further strengthen its network with modernization of the WAN connecting more than 1,400 stores, auto centers and mobile service vans.

To achieve this, we also plan to deploy Juniper’s AI-driven SD-WAN solution. It leverages the same cloud and Mist AI engine as new wired and wireless networks.

4. Asda and Wayve claim UK’s largest self-driving grocery delivery trial

Asda customers can now pick up their purchases via Wayve self-driving cars in what is touted as the UK’s largest automated grocery delivery trial.

In partnership with Wayve, this year-long trial will enable supermarkets to autonomously deliver groceries to catchments of over 170,000 residents in London’s 72,000 households.

The self-driving car will join an existing online delivery operation at the Park Royal Superstore in West London, with the ability to drive itself to the customer’s home.

Asda Park Royal customers can place orders for next day delivery online as usual. Choose from our full range of online products and choose a delivery slot that suits you.

The only difference is that you can randomly choose to have your order delivered by a self-driving car.

During the trial period, both Asda’s colleague and supervising Wayve safety driver will be in the vehicle at the time of delivery. An Asda employee will load and unload your groceries at your home.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2023/4/21/starring-ikea-asda-and-matalan-rtihs-biggest-retail-technology-news-stories-of-the-week The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos