NC TECH ANNOUNCES BUSINESS NORTH CAROLINA 30 NEXT TECH AWARD WINNERS

RALEIGH – 30 innovation thought leaders, marketing and service professionals are the first recipients of the Next Tech Awards, presented by the NC Technology Association and Business North Carolina.

“The Next Tech Awards were created to showcase and celebrate North Carolina’s up-and-coming tech stars who have contributed to the growth of the state’s technology and technology-enabled businesses and organizations, while executives It honors individuals who have achieved significant and extraordinary achievements that are not recognized, often without public recognition,” says NC TECH.

Here are the winners:

Tech + Innovation Mike Albritton, Senior Vice President Cloud CData Software James Alberque, GIS and Emerging Technologies Manager City of Raleigh – Information Technology Jamie Howard, Vice President Engineering Allstacks Martin Keen, Master Inventor IBM Manny Landron, Vice President Cloud Security Aligned Technologies Group Ada Lopez, Senior Manager, Product Diversity Office Lenovo Cruz Nez, Senior Developer Code the Dream Jennifer Shevach, Senior Director of Engineering Pendo Julia Ward, Digital Architect GNC Kristin Winterhalter, Commercial Software Director, Align Technology, Inc. Amber Technical Sales + Marketing Cobb, Business Development and Demand Generation Leader OnLogic Michelle Coviello, Vice President Client Development Dualboot Partners Sam Ellis, Senior Sales Executive Slalom Lisa Marie Ferrell, Communications Officer, North America Lenovo Jacob Gray, Systems Architect North Carolina Cisco VeQuain Joyner, Business Director of Development CliniSpan Health Mary Judge, Director of Demand Generation Intelerad Medical Systems Debbie Near, Enterprise Product Coach Jackrabbit Technologies Becky Scott, Community JumpCloud Head Manny Veloza, North Carolina Account Executive Dell Technologies Tech Professional Services Ashleigh Anderson, Vice President, Global Head of Talent Acquisition Credit Karma Liv Evans, Albr Works Project Coordinator Ablr Jenny McLean, Managing Partner, Implementation Consulting and Retail Industry Leader Clarkston Consulting Carrie Murphy, Solution Management Director Veradigm (formerly Allscripts) Tricia Ory Senior Vice President of Finance – Flexential Randy Smith, Record to Report Lead State of North Carolina Office of State Controller Office of State Controller Kautilya Vats, Director of Delivery Benekiva, LLC Chi Vo, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Program Manager CarGurus Caitlin Walsh, Director of Health and Government Solutions KPMG, LLP Shari Whitaker, Director of Cloud Governance and Azure Cloud Engineering LexisNexis

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wraltechwire.com/2023/04/21/nc-tech-business-north-carolina-name-30-next-tech-award-winners/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos