IFPA Announces Second Cohort of Fresh Field Catalyst Accelerator – Creates Blue Book





Washington, DC and Newark De. – The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) BB #:378962 announced the latest cohort of Fresh Field Catalyst Accelerators.

This year, companies are focusing on climate-friendly solutions to some of the industry’s biggest challenges.

This is the second cohort of the Fresh Field Catalyst Accelerator to bring companies ready to bring to market solutions for the agricultural industry. These companies may already be tapping into adjacent markets that have the potential to offer innovative climate-friendly agricultural products.

The purpose of the Accelerator is to create rapid industry introductions and onboardings to help these companies remove barriers, make connections, and increase information to help accelerate innovation and adoption.

“We are thrilled to welcome a second cohort to the Freshfield Catalyst Accelerator,” said Vonnie Estes, IFPA’s vice president of AgFood Tech Innovation. In its first year, we successfully introduced 12 of his companies to the industry, bringing new partnerships, investments and significant innovations to the agricultural sector. This year, he welcomed 12 new companies around the world that offer climate-friendly solutions that have the potential to transform the way we grow and do business.

From May 7-12, the 12 winners will travel from Los Angeles to San Francisco to tour fields and facilities for Immersion Week, launching an introduction to the produce industry. Company leaders are then paired with industry mentors to help them understand and adapt to the unique challenges of the agricultural industry. Cohort members will participate in regular webinars and networking leading up to the event culminating at the IFPA Global Produce and Floral Show in Anaheim this October. All winners will be posted on the Expo Floor of the show.

The 2023 Fresh Field Catalyst Accelerator cohorts include:

Agrology – Alexandria, Virginia, USA Arable – San Francisco, CA, USA Avo Solutions – Kyrota, Chile Bloomfield – Pittsburgh, PA, USA BloomX – Richpont, Israel FireFly-One, Inc. – Texas, USA Waxahachie Four Growers, Inc. – Pittsburgh, PA, USA Fyteko – Brussels, Belgium Gardin Ltd – Oxford, United Kingdom Intelligent Growth Solutions (IGS) – Edinburgh, Scotland Moleaer – Hawthorne, CA, USA

Fresh Field Catalyst is supported by innovation partner S2G Ventures and sponsor RSM. More information about the cohorts and their activities will be posted on IFPA channels, including social media, and the IFPA Fresh Takes on Tech podcast, where attendees will share company stories in the coming months.

About the International Fresh Food Association (IFPA)

The International Fresh Food Association (IFPA) is the largest and most diverse international association serving the entire fresh food and floral supply chain and the only one to seamlessly integrate global advocacy and industry-facing support. It’s a group. We exist to unite the industry and create a vibrant future for all. Promote the prosperity of our members by implementing advocacy. Connect people and ideas. And it provides guidance that enables us all to act with purpose and confidence. IFPA builds on the legacy of the United Fresh and Produce Marketing Association, but it is more than just a combination. It’s transformative. Recognizing that the industry needs a stronger and more unified voice, the leaders of the original United Fresh and Produce Marketing Association announced that, effective January 1, 2022, the combined Instead, we chose to create a completely new organization to replace the existing organization.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.producebluebook.com/2023/04/21/ifpa-unveils-2nd-cohort-for-fresh-field-catalyst-accelerator/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos